Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India rejects malaria drug claim – world news

President DonaldTrump on Monday spoke of “retaliation” if India rejected a request to abolish US antimalarial drug orders, which it said was a “game changer” in the fight against coronavirus, despite its unproven efficacy, resulting in a blanket ban on the export of certain drugs.

The US leader has continued to threaten his longstanding complaint with India over trade issues, which have a history of avoiding resolution, including the unsuccessful rush of the two countries together to reach an agreement in time for Trump’s first state visit to India in February. This was the first time he had launched the store publicly after his visit.

President Trump made a request to release hydroxychloroquinine from a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning (in India).

“I said we were grateful that you allowed our offer to come. If he did not allow it to come out. That would be fine, but of course, retaliation may come,” the president said at a White House daily briefing on the coronavirus outbreak, adding , rhetorically because of the stress, “Why wouldn’t that be?”

India has not yet decided on either way. Prime Minister Modi told a US leader during a call that India would “do everything we can”.

U.S. orders were issued in March. The size of the order could not be determined, and it was also unclear whether the U.S. government had placed them through an agency spearheading federal efforts to increase the domestic availability of medical supplies and equipment needed to tackle the epidemic or private companies.

India is one of the largest producers of hydroxychloroquinine in the world and has banned its export along with a bunch of others who consider them crucial to fighting the pandemic. The hydroxychloroquinine restriction was upgraded to a blanket ban, without exception for humanitarian and other reasons, on Saturday, the day before Trump called Modi.

At a news briefing Monday, President Trump either misread the journalistic question or misinterpreted it. He was asked if he was concerned about retaliation from other countries against his decision to ban the export of certain medical equipment, which he has in recent days to address shortages at home in the United States, such as that imposed by Prime Minister Modi on hydroxychloroquine.

“I don’t like that decision,” the president said. “I didn’t hear it was his decision. I know he stopped him because of other countries I spoke with yesterday. We had a really good conversation and we will see if it is or not his decision. I would be surprised if he knew because India it works very well with the United States. “

Although he correctly acknowledged that India did not reject his request, in the least, the president continued with his threat of “retaliation”, which he met with his lengthy complaints about trade. “The United States has been used in commerce for many years. So I would be surprised if it was a decision. You should tell me that. “

Following a failed attempt to conclude a trade deal during a February visit, the two sides decided to continue the conversation and aim for a deal later in the year, perhaps after the November 3 general election in the United States. In a joint statement by the two sides during the visit, the two leaders “agreed to quickly conclude ongoing negotiations, which they hope can become the first phase of a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement that reflects the true ambition and full potential of the bilateral trade agreement. , promoting prosperity, investment and job creation in both countries. “

The joint statement and news of the end of the visit were the last time the US president spoke publicly about trade issues with India, until Monday at a briefing.

Click here for full coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

There is no evidence yet that hydroxychloroquine is active against coronavirus. There have been some studies and tests, but scientists and experts have said they are either too small or do not have the necessary protocols to determine its effectiveness. Doctors still use it, even in the United States.

President Trump has repeatedly referred to hydroxychloroquinine as a potential “game changer,” and his coronavirus task force experts added the usual warning every time a drug has no proven benefit for Covid-19 patients.

The U.S. Food Regulatory Authority, Food and Drug Administration, has granted a “merciful use” authorization for the use of hydroxychloroquinine (or chloroquine), which will be prescribed to seriously ill patients in mid-March. Last week, the regulator approved emergency use. And he is on trial for COVID-10 patients in New York, the epicenter of the American epidemic.

. (ToTranslate tags) Indian hydroxychloroquine trump card