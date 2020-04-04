Trump talks to US professional sports leader about virus

President Donald Trump told many U.S. professional sports leaders about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and is looking forward to reopening the event “as soon as possible.”

“I want to bring fans back to the arena,” Trump later said at a briefing at the White House. “Whenever we’re ready, I think … as soon as possible, obviously. And the fans want to come back too. They want to see basketball and baseball, and football and hockey. I want to see my sport, they want to go to the golf course and breathe clean, clean fresh air. “

Those who know the call directly said Trump believes that the NFL season [scheduled to begin on September 10] will begin as scheduled when he reaches the fans. However, it seemed too optimistic for California governor Gavin Newsom to be asked if he thought the NFL season would start on time.

“I do not expect this to happen,” Newsom said.

Representatives of the NBA, NHL, NFL, and Major League Baseball were members of Adam Silver, Gary Bettman, Roger Goodell, and Robman Fred, respectively. None of those leagues has published public comments.

Some commissioners, including Silver, stressed that they were working on a multi-season resumption plan, but a second with the knowledge of the call, who warned that they could not proceed without permission from public health authorities, stressed Trump. did. People spoke to the AP on anonymous terms, because the arguments from the call should not have been publicly disclosed.

Others include PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, LPGA Tour Commissioner Mike One, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Owner Roger Penske, UFC President Dana White, World Wrestling Entertainment Owner Vince McMahon, MLS Commissioner Donger Bar, and WNBA Commissioner Cathy. Englebart, President Drew Fleming of the Breeders Cup.

Lisa Baird, the national women’s soccer league commissioner, could not answer the call, and the league was not pleased. “As a leader in women’s professional sports, NWSL will welcome the opportunity to participate in future discussions between the United States’ top sports league and the White House,” said the league.

Mr. Trump tweeted to the Little League players on Saturday, “I am there! We return you to the field and we know you will play baseball soon. We’ll get over this together , The bat will shake before you know it. “

Mr Trump stated that the need for social distance is affecting his 14-year-old son, Baron. The president described his son as an athlete and a football fan.

“I must go back,” Trump said. “We need to get it back. Remember. We have to go back and we need to go back immediately.”

