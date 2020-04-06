Trump Talks ‘Wonderful Warm’ Phone call with Joe Biden

Chairman Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden spoke on the phone today about the response to a US corona, something that the president addressed to today’s White House briefing.

President Trump says he had a "wonderful, warm" discussion today with Joe Biden. He says they talked for about 15 minutes and Biden gave advice on how to respond to coronavirus

Trump called it a “wonderful, warm discussion,” telling the press: “We talked about it, that’s what we talked about, that’s what everyone is talking about.”

“He gave me his opinion and I fully understood it,” he said. “We had a very friendly conversation. About 15 minutes, and it was really good. Really good. I appreciate his appeal.”

Biden’s campaign also commented on the call, with Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield “VP Biden has shared several suggestions on Admin’s actions. It can now take on the ongoing pandemic of corona and express its appreciation for the spirit of the American people in addressing the challenges facing the nation,” VP Biden said.

