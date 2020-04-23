Trump targets immigrant visas that he has long sought to restrict with the new Coronavirus Declaration

President Trump signed a declaration on Wednesday to temporarily suspend certain visas for foreigners seeking permanent immigration to the United States, and new immigrant entry into the economy destroyed by the coronavirus pandemic Declared that it would hurt already suffering American workers.

The 60-day limit that comes into effect on Thursday night applies to foreigners seeking to become permanent residents of the United States through a petition filed by a US family or employer. This order also suspends his frequent target, the Diversity Visa Lottery. Trump’s anger. According to experts, this declaration, which is the main way for people to permanently settle in the United States, is expected to block the entry of tens of thousands of people, as it limits family-based immigration.

In his order, Mr. Trump said restrictions were needed to prevent large numbers of new immigrants from competing with US workers in the labor market. He specifically mentioned the impact of the recession on African Americans and other minorities, suggesting that more immigrants would hurt their communities.

“These are the margins between employment and unemployment, the workers who are likely to disproportionately bear the burden of excess labor supply,” the president said in a declaration.

The nonpartisan Institute for Immigration Policy estimates that 52,000 migrants will lose the chance to get a US green card for the first two months of the order, which is two months. The President’s Declaration said restrictions could be extended “if needed” beyond 60 days and requested the US Department of Homeland Security to consider them after 50 days of implementation.

By significantly limiting family-based immigration that Mr. Trump and the restrictivists consider to be “cascading migration,” the Declaration, at least temporarily, achieved one of the long-standing legislative objectives of the administration. I will.

“These categories are pretty similar to what we’ve seen the president try to limit in the past,” Sarah Pierce, a policy analyst at the Institute for Migration Policy, told CBS News. “It’s much more likely that the president is unilaterally trying to achieve what he could not have done without the help of Congress.”

Pearce said the president was likely to extend the declaration and said the 60-day period was somewhat dishonest: “Obviously the recession will last longer than 60 days. I fully expect what I expect to be permanent. “

The order includes some exceptions, including the spouses and minor children of US citizens, some healthcare workers, certain investors, and military families. It also excludes immigrants who have acquired permanent residence through national asylum and refugee programs.

Despite the initial report that the President’s order could cover a guest worker program, the directive issued on Wednesday limited technology workers, students, agricultural workers, and other foreigners to It does not limit nonimmigrant visas that allow you to work and live in the United States for a period of time. Some anti-immigrant activists, usually in line with the government’s agenda, said the order had not progressed well, as it did not ban dispatched workers.

The US Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security have not responded to a request to elaborate on how the authorities would enforce the President’s instructions.

The immediate practical impact of the declaration may initially be limited as the Trump administration has already tightened its borders in response to the deadly pandemic that killed more than 43,000 people in the United States.

Visa processing for expatriates and prospective workers has been very limited since March 20, when the State Department, which oversees consular officers, canceled most appointments at US consulates and embassies. I am. State refugee spokespersons told CBS News on Tuesday that new refugee entry has been suspended since 19 March, except in certain “emergency” cases.

Since March, non-essential travel through ports of entry along the Mexican-Canada border has been prohibited. The US Department of Homeland Security updated these restrictions on Monday. In January, the President restricted travel from China and expanded those restrictions to most Western Europe in early March.

By enacting World War II-era public health legislation, officials at the U.S.-Mexico border were given unaccompanied immigrants with special legal protection under U.S. trafficking and immigration. Thousands of unauthorized immigrants and asylum-seekers, including children, have been expelled from the law.

Through these restrictions, which were also updated Monday, the United States-for the first time since the creation of the United States asylum and refugee regime in 1980-has stopped providing protection to those who allege fear of persecution in their country.

US Immigration and Citizenship Services has suspended visit reservations at all field offices to prevent green card holders from becoming naturalized and becoming US citizens.

Mr. Trump previously recalled the broad US immigration law provisions cited in his Wednesday order. It allows him to ban foreigners by declaration if he decides that their entry may be “harmful to US interests.”

It is the legal justification behind his regime’s travel ban, which was endorsed by the Supreme Court in 2018, and also bans the entry of immigrants who decide that they cannot afford health insurance or medical care. It was a command to do

Omar Jaddwat, head of the U.S. Civil Liberties Immigration Rights project, said Wednesday’s order showed Mr. Trump’s inadequate leadership and the president during a pandemic, such as releasing immigrant detainees. He argued that it should focus on other ways to protect the people of the United States. Nonetheless, he said the declaration actually had a negative impact.

Despite the limited range of orders in the statement, Mr. Judwatt’s transparent attempt by President Trump to confuse his failure with this unjust suspension brings real pain to families and employers. I said.

