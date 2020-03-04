[Trump Taunts Mike Bloomberg Just after Dropping Out Of 2020 Race, Bloomberg and Allies Fire Back]

President Donald Trump ripped into former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and previous New York Metropolis mayor Mike Bloomberg Wednesday morning immediately after the billionaire announced he would fall out of the race.

Trump boasted that Bloomberg really should have listened to him — which would have saved the Democratic contender “a billion pounds.”

Trump extra that Bloomberg’s assist for Vice President Joe Biden, who he endorsed on Wednesday, “won’t function!”

“Mini Mike Bloomberg just ‘quit’ the race for President. I could have explained to him lengthy in the past that he didn’t have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion pounds, the true expense. Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe’s marketing campaign, hoping to help you save experience. It will not function!” Trump tweeted.

Bloomberg fired again at Trump, “See you shortly, Donald,” with a Star Wars clip of Obi-Wan dueling with Darth Vader.

Trump made guaranteed to also get in touch with out Bloomberg’s 2020 marketing campaign advisor Tim O’Brien, boasting that he will be fired now that the run is over.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg will now Hearth Tim O’Brien, and all of the fools and definitely dumb individuals who obtained him into this MESS. This has been the worst and most embarrassing, knowledge of his life…and now on to Sleepy Joe!” Trump riffed on Twitter.

O’Brien responded to Trump, stating that all the Bloomberg campaign staffers are even now all-around to “beat you in November.”

Trump allies also responded to Bloomberg dropping out on Twitter: