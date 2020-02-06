Trump taunts Romney “failed presidential candidate” after senator voted to remove him

“I am sure I will hear abuse from the President and his supporters,” predicted Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) as he announced his capital vote to condemn and remove President Donald Trump during the trial. for dismissal Wednesday.

At the right time, President Donald Trump explained exactly that.

“If the presidential candidate had failed @MittRomney had spent the same energy and the same anger to defeat a failing Barack Obama as he does for me, he could have won the elections,” he tweeted early Thursday morning . “Read the transcripts!”

Several hours earlier, Trump tweeted a video with footage of his 2016 presidential race win and Romney’s defeat in 2012. Part of the video included elements of an attack announcement accusing the senator of Utah to be an “active secret Democrat”.

pic.twitter.com/FIg1SYtJcy

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020

The announcement, created by conservative activist group Club for Growth, was released in October after Romney criticized Trump for pushing Ukraine and China to mess with him against 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

“By all accounts, the president’s cheeky and unprecedented call to China and Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is false and appalling,” said Romney.

Utah Republican Separated From The Rest Of The GOP On Wednesday And Voted To Revoke Trump For Abuse Of Power, Making Him The First Senator In US History To Convict A President Of His Own Party .