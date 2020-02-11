Trump team hoped rally safety would rumble NH before primary

Oops, they said the quiet part again.

President Donald Trump’s campaign advisers openly claim that his New Hampshire nighttime rally on Monday night was not limited to the Democratic primary’s counter-programming in the key swing state.

They also hoped that the secret service restrictions accompanying its rally in Manchester would obstruct the state’s largest city on the eve of the Democratic primary, preventing candidates and voters from moving.

Here’s what unnamed campaigners confessed to the Associated Press:

Councilors hoped secret services would move to Manchester city center to secure President’s arrival area, it would also be more difficult for Democratic candidates and their supporters to cross the state’s largest city within hours preceding the first primary vote, according to Trump campaign officials not allowed to publicly discuss internal deliberations.

The secondary benefit of logistical sabotage came when Trump tried to take the Democrats’ breath away hours before the first votes were cast with a labeled campaign event billed as a “Keep America Great Rally”.

It is not known whether the secret service restrictions generally imposed on a presidential appearance disrupted the activities of the Democratic campaign.

The president was not above committing himself in a spirit of play, encouraging his independent supporters to vote for the “weakest” democrat on Tuesday, because “undeclared” voters can vote in the primary from any party. In recent weeks, the Trump campaign has sought to strengthen the candidacy of Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), whom they consider the easiest to beat for Trump in general elections.

Trump’s deputies, including Vice President Mike Pence, senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump, the senses Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Rand Paul (R-KY), minority home whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R) flooded Granite State to campaign on his behalf.

New Hampshire holds a special place in Trump’s heart as the first Republican primary he won in 2016. Although he narrowly lost the state in the general election, his team hopes to overthrow him this time around. , according to the AP.