Trump team, house managers sharply deal with accusation – Boston Herald

By ERIC TUCKER, ZEKE MILLER and LISA MASCARO

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s legal team gave a fervent answer before starting arguments in his trial on Saturday, while House Democrats forcefully explained their case and said the president had betrayed public confidence with behavior that the “worst nightmare” was from the founding fathers.

The dueling statements were examples of arguments that both parties intend to make as soon as Trump’s detention penalty seriously commences on Tuesday. Their challenge will be to bring a case that appeals to senators who will pronounce the verdict and to an American audience bracing themselves for a presidential election in 10 months.

The 111-page briefing from the House brought together the private and public testimony of a dozen witnesses – ambassadors and national security officials at high government levels – who expressed concern about the President’s actions with Ukraine. Stripped of legalism and structured in plain English, the document underlined to what extent the accusation proceedings are more a political than a conventional legal process. In the same way, the Trump team offered a taste of the rhetoric that the president’s defenders would expect in the senate.

In their assignment, House managers overseeing the prosecution wrote that it is clear that “evidence overwhelmingly confirms” that Trump is guilty of both charges he was charged last month: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“The only remaining question is whether the members of the Senate will accept and implement the responsibility that the Framers of our Constitution and their constitutional oath place on them,” said the short statement.

In the meantime, the Trump team called the Senate’s formal deposition for the two articles of deposition “a dangerous attack on the right of the American people to freely choose their president.”

Trump’s legal team, led by White House counsel, Pat Cipollone and Trump personal lawyer Jay Sekulow, challenges the allegation of both procedural and constitutional grounds and claims that Trump has been mistreated by House Democrats and that he has done nothing wrong .

“This is a brutal and unlawful attempt to overthrow the results of the 2016 elections and to disrupt the 2020 elections, now only a few months,” the submission explains.

The lawyers said that Trump “categorically and unambiguously” denies the allegations and encouraged lawmakers to reject “toxic bias” and “justify the will of the American people” by rejecting both articles.

Trump’s response to the subpoena was the first rescue in what will be several rounds of arguments before the trial formally begins. Trump will submit a more detailed legal instruction on Monday and the house will be able to respond to Trump’s request on Tuesday.

The impeachment managers of the house work throughout the weekend and are in the Capitol on Sunday afternoon to prepare the case.

The files arrived the day after Trump had completed his legal team, with the addition of Ken Starr, the former independent counselor whose investigation into President Bill Clinton led to his accusation, and Alan Dershowitz, emeritus professor at Harvard who is planning on constitutional arguments. to feed.

People near the legal team said that Cipollone would provide the President’s opening argument for the Senate and that Sekulow would follow. Starr and Dershowitz would have “discrete functions” in the legal team, according to those close to the legal team, who were not authorized to discuss the strategy by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

In the deposition cases, the allegations are that Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate political rival Joe Biden, while his government withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in aid from the former Soviet republic.

“President Trump abused the powers of his office to invite foreign interference into an election for his own personal political gain and to the detriment of US national security interests,” the House briefly explains. “He gave up his oath to faithfully implement the laws and violated his public trust.

It says, “President Trump’s misconduct is a threat to our democratic processes, our national security, and our commitment to the rule of law. He must be removed from office.

Trump’s lawyers claim that the articles of deposition are in themselves unconstitutional and invalid because they do not claim a crime.

According to the Constitution, expulsion is a political, not a criminal process, and the president can be released from office if he is found guilty of what the legislators also regard as “high crimes and crimes.”

White House lawyers and Trump’s external legal team have debated how political Monday’s legal instruction should contain the contours of Trump’s defense. Some in the administration have repeated the warnings of senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, that the pleas should be sensitive to the more determined traditions of the senate and some of the sharper rhetoric shown to Twitter and cable news during the Lower House have left.

A Republican whose voices are being watched closely, Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, told reporters Saturday that she wants to hear both sides of the case before deciding whether to hear new witnesses. Democrats have insisted on calling witnesses.

“I don’t know what else we need until I get the baseline scenario,” Murkowski said. She also recognized the political pressure on senators. “I am going to take my constitutional obligations very, very seriously.”

_____

Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick in Washington and Becky Bohrer in Anchorage, Alaska, contributed to this report.