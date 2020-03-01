[Trump Tells Bloomberg to Exit 2020 Race Following Biden Wins South Carolina]

President Donald Trump claimed Mike Bloomberg really should exit the 2020 race in a tweet next Joe Biden’s earn in the South Carolina main.

“Sleepy Joe Biden’s victory in the South Carolina Democrat Key must be the end of Mini Mike Bloomberg’s Joke of a campaign,” Trump wrote in a tweet.

He concluded with some strategic guidance for Democrats: “After the worst discussion performance in the background of presidential debates, Mini Mike now has Biden split up his quite several voters, having numerous away!”

(To be apparent, Bloomberg was not on the ballot in South Carolina.)

Biden gained the South Carolina primary on Saturday evening, his initial gain of the 2020 election cycle following losing the to start with 3 states of the key contest. South Carolina has been cast as Biden’s possibility for a comeback, and a commanding gain in the condition undoubtedly bodes effectively (ish) for his campaign likely into Super Tuesday. Bloomberg, as Trump’s shockingly astute analysis factors out, is poised to enjoy a spoiler in the states that vote this Tuesday, threatening to gobble up a sizable part of Biden’s considerably-desired assistance from moderate voters.

14 states — such as California, Texas, and Massachusetts — will vote on Tuesday.