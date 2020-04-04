Trump tells NFL sports commissioners that he should start on time

On Saturday morning, President Donald Trump told a group of major U.S. sports commissioners that he believes the NFL should be able to start on time this September, according to a report.

On the other hand, Trump also believes that fans will be able to attend the parties.

As Adam Schefter of ESPN reports:

As Schefter writes:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told attendees that the leagues were the first to close, and that leagues would like to head the way to start their once-in-a-lifetime economy. clear “public health officials, according to family sources in the call. ESPN.

Trump also came up with the idea that leagues work together to lobby for tax credits that existed for fans, such as the ability to deduct concessions and tax entries, sources said. It would be a way for leagues to return to stadiums in a difficult economy.

The call included 12 top sports commissioners and top executives, including the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball, NHL, Soccer League Major, WNBA, WWE Wrestling, PGA Tour, UFC, IndyCar, LPGA and Breeders’ Cup, according to a White Pool Report.

The report, if accurate, is accurate not only for the sport world but for the country as a whole. With aggressive mitigation efforts ongoing across the country and planned to continue, in some cases, in early June. The idea of ​​bringing together 75,000 people at a stadium in August or September leads one to believe that other sectors of American life could return to normal at the same time.

Although, regardless of fan support, it’s still very positive to hear the President speak about the nation’s favorite sport on time.

