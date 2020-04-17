Trump: the US state, not the federal government, should improve the test

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump, whose administration faces criticism of a deficiency in coronavirus testing capacity, said Friday that individual states are responsible for developing test capabilities.

“It’s going to be up to the states to use that ability,” Trump told reporters at a White House briefing.

“States have local points where they can go and the governor can call mayors and mayors can call representatives and everything is perfect and in this way it should work and it should always work,” Trump said.

Trump has repeatedly said that states – not the federal government – need to step in on the trial against the novel coronavirus, as the country is fighting an uprising that killed nearly 700,000 people and killed more than 35,000 only in the United States.

The virus has also paralyzed the U.S. economy, shutting down businesses and leaving 22 million Americans seeking unemployment benefits.

As a result, the president, who informed the economic strength of the United States as the center of his bid for re-election on November 3, is eager to reopen the country soon.

On Thursday, Trump released federal guidelines for a three-stage process by which states could lift restrictions on commerce and public life such as the pandemic recession.

Public health experts and some state governors say businesses can safely restart a comprehensive test program.

Trump dismissed the response to his plan as a political posting.

“Following the announcement of our reopening of the rules, there have been several voices in the media and politics spreading false and misinformation about our ability to test,” Trump said.

Vice President Mike Pence said later in the briefing that states could double daily testing by “activating all labs” and that states would have enough tests to launch phase one. to the economic reopening of the plan if they so choose. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Daniel Wallis)