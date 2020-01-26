Trump: The US will not lift sanctions against Iran for negotiations

January 26 (UPI) – President Donald Trump said the United States would not lift sanctions against Iran until they negotiated a new nuclear deal with the Middle East.

After the Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif gave an interview with the German newspaper Der Spiegel on Friday, Trump wrote on Saturday evening on Twitter: “The Iranian Foreign Minister says that Iran wants to negotiate with the United States, but the sanctions should be lifted. @FoxNews @OANN No thanks! ”

He then wrote the commentary on Farsi.

The Iranian Foreign Minister replied on Sunday by tweeting: “@realdonaldtrump is better advised to base its foreign policy comments and decisions on facts than on headlines from @FoxNews or headlines of its Farsi translators.”

The Iranian leader’s tweet also included an extract from the interview:

“Der Spiegel: Are you excluding negotiations with the USA after the murder of Soleimani?

“Zarif: No, I never rule out people changing their approach and realizing it. We don’t care who sits in the White House. What matters is how they behave. The Trump administration can correct that We’re still at the negotiating table. They’re the ones who left. The US has done great damage to the Iranian people. The day will come when they will have to compensate for that. We have a lot of patience. ”

On January 10, the Trump administration officially announced new economic sanctions against Iran as a punishment for missile attacks that Tehran carried out at two US military bases in Iraq earlier this week. The sanctions are aimed at Iran’s largest steel, aluminum, copper and iron producers and against eight people.

State Secretary Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the sanctions should also slow the Iranian nuclear industry.

The missile attacks followed the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, a leading Iranian military commander, in Iraq on January 2.

Iran announced on January 5 that it would lift restrictions on uranium enrichment. The nuclear deal with the 2015 Comprehensive Action Plan had limits, but Trump removed the United States from the deal. What remains are China, France, Germany, Russia, Great Britain and the European Union.