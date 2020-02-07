Trump thinks Pelosi broke the law when she tore up her speech

President Trump is targeting his anger to “lock him up” towards a new target: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Trump sprayed in the pool on Friday morning said Pelosi had “broken the law” when she tore up her copy of his State of the Union speech after he finished speaking Tuesday evening. He said it was “illegal” to tear up an official document.

“Well, I thought it was a terrible thing when she tore up the speech. First of all, it is an official document. You are not authorized. It is illegal what she did. She broke the law, ”he said.

yes, tearing a piece of paper is illegal pic.twitter.com/v3VoSQ2ylb

– Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond) February 7, 2020

The claim is rich given Trump’s well-documented penchant for tearing papers into small pieces after he’s finished reading them. Politico reported in 2018 that White House aides could not convince the president to break his habit of tearing paper, so it became the job of career records management office workers to save official documents. that he tore to pieces.

Trump also said on Friday that he believed his historic removal from the House should be canceled because he was acquitted by the Senate.