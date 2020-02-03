Trump thinks the Kansas City Super Bowl winners are from the state of Kansas

The Kansas City Chiefs have just won the Super Bowl, a pretty big deal in the world of sports. So big, in fact, that the President of the United States has already gone to Twitter to congratulate them on representing “the great state of Kansas.”

Only, Kanas City is in Missouri, which is definitely * not * Kansas.

In a now deleted tweet Trump card expressed his pride in the team and congratulated them for their excellent work at the State Representation of Kansas.

I am not a political expert, but as President of the United States, I am pretty sure that knowing where the states are actually should be some sort of requirement. Or, you know, a requirement for passing fifth grade.

Admittedly, Australia has far fewer states to remember. It is therefore difficult for us to judge. However, you might think the president would know them all, or at least have common sense to google them before congratulating the victorious Super Bowl team.

The tweet was quickly deleted, and Trump soon released an almost identical tweet with the correct status, which is definitely Missouri.

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for a great game and fantastic comeback under enormous pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true champions!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

Honestly, if I were Donald Trump, I would use my presidential power to move Kansas City to the state of Kansas with immediate effect.

I’m the first person to seduce Donald Trump as an idiot, but the REAL idiot here is the one who moves Kansas City to a state that isn’t Kansas.

New York City isn’t in California, is it? No, because that’s stupid.

President Trump * shivers * should know where Kansas City is, but frankly it should be in Kansas.

This is the first and only time that I support Trump. Donny boy, you have my nonexistent voice to move Kansas City to Kansas. Start the petition, sign the papers. It is 2020 and we have to fight against this IMPORTANT! POLITICALLY! PROBLEM!

It is what we all deserve.

Image:

Getty Images / Sarah Silbiger