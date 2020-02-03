Trump thrashes billionaire candidate Michael Bloomberg; Democratic campaign calls president a “liar”

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – While much of the political world focuses on Iowa and its events at the start of the election season, President Donald Trump is thinking of a democratic candidate who skips the state of the primaries.

Trump used part of a Super Bowl interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity to criticize Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, who covered the Airwaves with anti-Trump advertising. Republican President and Bloomberg duel millions of dollars during Sunday night game, the biggest sporting event of the year.

Trump accused Bloomberg of making a special request for a box to stand on if he qualified for future presidential debates. Bloomberg’s campaign denies this and calls Trump a “liar”.

“Why should he buy a box?” Trump asked after an excerpt published by Fox. “Why should he really be entitled to? Does that mean that everyone else gets a box? “

Trump is lying, said Bloomberg campaign spokeswoman Julie Wood.

“He is a pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his excess weight and his tan,” she said.

Trump’s campaign didn’t immediately answer questions about the allegation he was lying, but spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany tweeted: “Someone seems defensive …”

The back and forth underscored how controversial the elections were, and the Democrats were far from certain who had nominated them.

Trump’s full interview was scheduled to air on Sunday afternoon.

Trump had already fired a number of anti-Bloomberg tweets early Sunday. He called the billionaire “part of the fake news” and insisted that he “goes nowhere” and “just wasted his money” even though he rose in the polls.

Bloomberg replied with his own remark: “Looks like you will stay awake at night through our ads. We have one that you should pay special attention to today. “Bloomberg’s 60-second spot focuses on the effects of gun violence.

Trump spent his weekend in Palm Beach, Florida, playing golf and chatting to guests at his Mar-a-Lago club. On Saturday evening he performed at an event of the “Trumpettes” fan club.

“We just had our best polls we’ve ever had,” Trump said in his remarks, according to the video that was posted on social media. He also praised singer Lee Greenwood, whose song “Proud to be an American” is played every time Trump takes the stage at his rallies. Also present were actors Stephen Baldwin and Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

The president was expected to host his annual Super Bowl watch party in Florida before returning to Washington late Sunday.