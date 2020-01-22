Trump threatens high rates for car imports from the EU in Davos if no trade agreement is reached

US President Donald Trump threatened to charge high tariffs on imports of cars from the European Union on Wednesday if the block did not agree to a trade deal.

Trump has previously threatened to levy duties on the import of European cars, with the intention of getting better conditions in the trade relationship between the US and Europe. Trump has delayed the imposition of rates a number of times.

“I met the new head of the European Commission, which is great. And I had a good conversation. But I said,” Look, if we don’t get something, I have to take action “and the action will be very high rates for their cars and other things entering our country, “Trump told Joe Kernen of CNBC in an interview from the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Ursula von der Leyen, the former German defense minister, succeeded Jean-Claude Juncker as EU senior civil servant at the end of 2019 and became the first woman to hold the position.

The US has also threatened with duties of up to 100 percent on French goods, from champagne to handbags, because of a tax on digital services that, according to Washington, damages US technology companies.

Trump told CNBC that the European Union had to close a trade deal. “They have no choice,” Trump said.

In a separate interview in Fox with Fox Business News, Trump said the rates for EU cars could be 25 percent.

“In the end it will be very easy, because if we can’t make a deal, we have to charge 25 percent rates on their cars,” Trump told Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business in an interview.

The US signed a Phase 1 trade agreement with China in January, alleviating the concerns that have been hampering the global economy in recent times.

The Phase 1 agreement relaxes some sanctions against China, while Beijing has agreed to intensify its purchases of US agricultural products and other goods. However, many problems remain unresolved and the rates that Trump has imposed in recent years remain in force.

UK trade agreement

Asked if there could be a trade pact with the UK, Trump told CNBC that he was ready to make a deal with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“Boris and I are friends, and he wants to make a deal, and that’s OK for me,” he said.

The United Kingdom will leave the EU at the end of January and Johnson has stated that one of the most important benefits outside the bloc is the ability for the nation to negotiate its own trade agreements, including with the US.

“We are starting. We have already started negotiating” with the UK, Trump said.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that if US taxes are “arbitrarily” levied, the US would consider “arbitrarily levying taxes on car companies.” (Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty Images)

Trump also said he expects to be able to conclude a trade agreement with Europe, but negotiating an agreement is in many ways more difficult than the trade pact he has signed with China.

“We are going to make a deal, I suspect, otherwise we must do something else,” Trump told a news conference at the WEF.

On Wednesday, Trump promised dramatic action with the World Trade Organization (WTO) and said the director-general of the group would visit Washington next week, but without further details.

“We’re going to do something that I think will be very dramatic,” Trump told reporters.

The US finance minister Steven Mnuchin tripped the trade negotiations with China to be concluded by the US presidential election in November.

Mnuchin said in a panel at the WEF that there is no “deadline” for the so-called phase 2 discussions.

He said there was “no doubt” that tariffs and the threat of tariffs have been a “big incentive” in trade agreements.

He hinted that a large trade agreement with China cannot come in one go and that there may be a number of smaller agreements.

Fight for technical burden

Meanwhile, Mnuchin and his British counterpart Sajid Javid on Wednesday collided over taxation in a brilliant battle over how Europe taxed the world’s largest technology companies.

Javid said the UK would continue with a digital service tax in April, even when Mnuchin were on the same footing, saying that such a move could generate “arbitrary” retribution.

Several European countries are considering taxes on search engines, social media platforms and online marketplaces to compensate for lost revenue, and are drawing the anger of the US that claims such a tax is unjustly aimed at US companies.

UK Chancellor of the Treasury Sajid Javid said at the WEF that the United Kingdom “would not fall back” on taxing American technology companies. (Peter Summers / Getty Images)

“International tax issues are very complicated and it takes a long time to look at. If people just want to arbitrarily levy taxes on our digital companies, we will consider arbitrarily levying taxes on car companies,” Mnuchin told a panel.

France, which considered a similar tax, agreed this week to suspend payments for this year’s digital tax after Washington threatened with retaliation with rates for French wine.

Javid said the UK would not retreat.

“We plan to continue with our digital services tax in April,” Javid said. “It is a proportional tax and it is deliberately designed as a temporary tax, so it will disappear once there is an international solution.”

Apparently to ease the tension, Mnuchin added that the talks on the issue would be held privately, not on live television, and the main discussion is likely to be between Trump and Johnson.

Mnuchin also said the US was ready to conclude a new trade agreement with the UK after it left the European Union.

“We are very much looking forward to a new trade agreement with the UK. That is a big priority for us this year.”

Mnuchin added jokes that he was disappointed that the UK would not make a deal with the US for the EU, since it would be a simpler negotiating partner.