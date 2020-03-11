Trump threw 0% payroll taxes the rest of the year to fight the coronavirus

President Donald Trump proposed eliminating federal payroll taxes for the rest of the year, according to a CNBC report on Tuesday.

The proposal would include eliminating both employer and employee payroll taxes, and Social Security and Medicare, according to the report.

“The possibility of permanent maintenance of the payroll tax was also discussed,” CNBC reported.

Social Security payroll tax is 12.4 percent on the first $ 137,700 salary. It is officially divided between employees and employers, although most economists consider the entire amount to be a workers’ income tax. Freelance workers pay the full amount themselves. Medicare payroll tax is an additional 2.9 percent tax on all salaries, also distributed among employees and employers, without any limits. Top winners pay 0.9 percent more Medicare underwriting.

When CNBC asked about the potential cost of a payroll reduction, the officer retired and asked why there is always a focus on the cost of tax cuts.

Most American workers pay more than payroll taxes, including federal income taxes, so eliminating the payroll tax would be a huge, employee-based benefit.

A temporary payroll tax vacation, or even a permanent payroll repeal, would not endanger either Social Security or Medicare programs. The government could continue to pay for the programs as it does today. The reduction in revenue could be offset by loans, which the government can now make at the lowest rates ever. Alternatively, the government could self-fund programs in the same way that the Federal Reserve is currently financing its bond purchases in over-the-counter quantitative easing and overnight repayment programs, by simply crediting bank accounts with dollars not linked to a collection. private sector.