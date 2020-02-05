Trump to be acquitted by Senate in impeachment trial

by: WFLA 8 By your side

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 / 1:04 p.m. PST / Updated: Feb 5, 2020 / 1:04 p.m. PST

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The trial for the impeachment of President Donald Trump is about to end on Wednesday with the Senate’s acquittal.

In order for President Trump to be removed and removed from office, two-thirds support for the Republican-led Senate is needed. On Wednesday afternoon, senators are far from having so much support.

Trump’s trial – just the third presidential recall trial in American history – began last month in the Senate. It happened almost a month after the Democrat-led House voted to dismiss Trump for abuse of power and obstruction in Congress.

Throughout the Senate process, the Democrats lobbied for what they called a fair trial. Prosecutors at the chamber, acting as prosecutors, led the appeal to call new witnesses like John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney. Senators narrowly voted against calling new witnesses last week, putting the trial on track to end quickly with an expected acquittal.