President Donald Trump is commuting the sentence of previous Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

In accordance to ABC Information, which cited “multiple senior stage resources,” President Trump is “expected to commute the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich,” ahead of his scheduled 2024 release.

Blagojevich, who served as the 40th Governor of Illinois, was sentenced to 14 several years in jail in December 2011 on corruption and extortion charges. Her earlier appeared as a contestant on the Celeb Apprentice.” Trump has been hinting at commuting Blagojevich’s sentence given that final yr, when he told reporters, “I’m imagining about commuting his sentence.”

“He’s been in jail for 7 decades around a telephone phone exactly where almost nothing takes place — more than a telephone phone which he should not have explained what he reported, but it was braggadocio you would say,” the president stated. “I would feel that there have been many politicians — I’m not just one of them, by the way — that have explained a large amount even worse around the telephone.”

“His wife, I think, is excellent, and I’m thinking about commuting his sentence extremely strongly,” Trump continued, adding, “I feel it’s ample, seven a long time.”

Blagojevich’s wife has frequently appeared on Fox Information to attraction for the commutation, offering interviews to Tucker Carlson, Jeanine Pirro, and Martha MacCallum.

UPDATE one: 50 p.m. — Talking with the media on Tuesday after, Trump has verified the commutation.