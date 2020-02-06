Trump to denounce impeachment after acquittal

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump triumphantly brandished copies of two newspapers with the “ACQUITTED!” Banner headlines as he went on stage at the National Prayer Breakfast one day after he avoided becoming the first president ever removed from office by the Senate.

Trump appeared in a good mood Thursday at the annual Washington event, which was also attended by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Californian Democrat who led the indictment against the Republican President.

With the hammer hitting to end the drama of impeachment, Trump moves forward in his fight for re-election with a united Republican Party behind him. And he is emboldened by reassuring the election figures and the chaos in the Democratic race to replace him.

Republican senators voted largely in accreditation to acquit Trump, relying on a multitude of reasons to keep him in power: he is guilty, but his conduct was not flawless; his July telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine was a “perfect call”; there is an election in 10 months and it is up to the voters to determine its fate.

For Trump, there was a crucial message to be drawn from his acquittal: even in times of maximum political peril, it was his Republican Party.

Trump avoided talking about impeachment in his State of the Union address on Tuesday evening. The next day, he was already heading for dismissal as a rallying cry in 2020.

Trump tweeted after the Senate vote that he would acquit him with a statement on Thursday noon to “discuss the VICTORY of our country on the hoax hoax!” Supporters of the President were invited to join him in the East Room.

The President and his allies have sent dizzying tweets spurring accusers and Democrats. In his first post after the trial ended, Trump posted an animated video using a cover of Time magazine to suggest that he would stay in power “4EVA”.

At the prayer breakfast, Pelosi, who tore up the text of Trump’s State of the Union speech after his speech, made brief remarks. Trump did not recognize it.

The Democrats have brought other good news to Trump. The Iowa Caucus, the country’s first presidential nomination contest, was shaken by a tabulation incident. This deprived any candidate of a clear victory and allowed Trump to portray the Democrats as incompetent and corrupt.

Trump’s tenuous relationship with the GOP establishment has been a constant theme in his political life in recent years, and he has repeatedly tested party values.

Yet most Republicans reluctantly stayed with him, through revelations from the “Access Hollywood” tape, in which he was heard to boast of sexual assaults on women, and Charlottesville, where he defended the supremacists. whites in a racial clash in the university city of Virginia, as well as in Helsinki, where he sided with the Russian Vladimir Putin over US intelligence agencies regarding Moscow’s electoral interference in 2016 .

Now they give him the victory he expected and inflict their fate on him like never before.

Throughout the removal process, Trump has been satisfied as Republican senators, many of whom have opposed his long-standing candidacy and have always dismissed him privately, overwhelmingly defended him and challenged conventions, traditions and public opinion polls in the process.

Although Trump is among the least popular presidents in modern history, he nonetheless maintained broad support among Republicans, with 83% endorsing his professional performance in a January poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center.

Inspired by the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, with whom Trump has a respectful, if not particularly close, relationship, GOP senators went online to block new witnesses and documents during the trial. Wednesday’s final vote was no different: only one Republican, Utah Senator Mitt Romney, a longtime critic of Trump, voted to withdraw.

Romney seemed to anticipate retaliation, telling Fox News: “My shoulders are wide enough to bear the consequences.”

With the impeachment trial behind him, Trump loses a reliable sheet. But he will soon win a replacement with an enemy in the general elections.

The president told confidants at the trial that he was impressed not only by the solid defense offered by his lawyers, but by the televised interviews offered by GOP senators outside the chamber, according to three aides to the The White House and Republicans near the west wing were not allowed to discuss private conversations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

He sang to councilors about the loyalty shown to him and predicted that the show of force augurs well for the party’s enthusiasm in the November elections, people said.

“I have never seen the Republican Party as strong and as unified as it is right now. Thank you!” Trump tweeted during the trial.

Trump has benefited from a new class of Republicans in Congress who have proven more partisan than their predecessors. Party members also know that Trump is raining retaliation against those who cross him. For all of Trump’s speeches about how the Democrats stay united, he has the Republicans in his fist.

“We have never had a president, as I said, as vindictive and mean as this one and it scares a lot of people,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said last week. , DN.Y.

Trump’s exorbitant approval rates within his own party had a deterrent effect that kept almost all Republicans from breaking the ranks. The fear was palpable among GOP senators worried not only about being the target of an angry tweet, but of a main challenger supported by Trump or of a revolt among powerful Republican supporters.

Still personally stung by the indictment, Trump is betting he can sell his acquittal to the American people as justification, that he can activate his supporters and even appease his skeptics at the center. Democrats are left with the most difficult task of explaining the details of the Ukraine affair to the American people, and the White House believes that Trump’s less complicated message will prevail.

