Trump to help coronavirus respond if ‘just shut down’

Former President Donna Edwards (MD) called on President Donald Trump to “shut up” about the coronavirus outbreak.

Host Chris Wallace asked, “How legitimate do you think it is for Democrats to leave after the president responds to the coronavirus administration?”

Edwards said, “I think it is legitimate to dispute the process and the management of this crisis. It is a public health crisis. I think we always hear from Dr. Fauci and other experts talking about this virus and what it can do and what it can. it’s really a little reassuring to do the Americans. “

She continued, “What we don’t get is that this kind of peace of mind comes directly from the president, because of his contradictions, because, you know, the information he provides is not accurate. I think it would really improve in terms of If I didn’t think people would not necessarily blame the president for something that was out of his control, but if he continues in his administration poor management of the crisis, I think it’s a legitimate challenge point for anyone who wants to be president, saying he would handle it better. “

She added, “For example, Hurricane Katrina and the response had with President Bush. I don’t think that’s different in that regard. But the president does neither he nor the American public do good when he makes claims.” completely contrary to scientific evidence. “

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN