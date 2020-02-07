Trump to start key impeachment witness outside the White House

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is expected to pay a price for providing crucial testimony in the House’s recall investigation into President Donald Trump’s pressure campaign in Ukraine, according to several reports Thursday evening.

According to Bloomberg News and the Washington Post, Trump is expected to reassign Vindman from his post as director of European affairs on the White House National Security Council to the Department of Defense in the coming days.

The White House will try to dispel the appearance of retaliation against the military official by describing his dismissal as an effort to downsize in the name of efficiency, reported Bloomberg News.

This is the reason for Vindman’s potential deportation planned by national security adviser Robert O’Brien in November, when asked if Vindman would continue working for the council.

Unidentified officials told the Post that Trump mocked Vindman in private for wearing his military uniform during the impeachment hearing and his speech.

The Post and Bloomberg both reported that Vindman may not have been the only witness to be evicted for participating in the impeachment proceedings or for any other perceived disloyalty to Trump.

Trump was acquitted on Wednesday during the Senate removal trial. The next day, he delivered a victory speech at the White House in which he declaimed and raved against those who had led the dismissal process and Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), who defected from his colleagues in the Senate. from the GOP to vote for Trump’s withdrawal. in the trial.