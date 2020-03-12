President Donald Trump has announced a 30-day suspension of travel to and from Europe, following his ban in January on traveling to and from China.

Scientists have since praised the President for his early performance, with the New England Journal of Medicine suggesting that “these restrictions may have helped slow the spread of the virus.” The President acted on January 31, 40 days before the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a “pandemic.”

At that time, President Trump faced widespread criticism. The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on February 3 that such bans “would unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade” and could disrupt international cooperation.

Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA), a chair of the U.S. House Asia-Pacific Foreign Subcommittee, said the travel ban was “probably meaningless” and that the U.S. needed work with China.

Some academic critics also offered criticism, albeit with good intent. “From a public health perspective, there is limited effectiveness. And then there are many other reasons why they can be counterproductive,” said an expert at the University of Maryland. A former CDC official who had served during the Obama administration said there was “no reason to place undue burdens on people traveling around the trip” due to a coronavirus.

There were a few Democrats who offered amazing support for the ban. Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), an early promoter of the president’s concern, praised the administration and criticized China for complaining of a travel ban, saying the United States did only what the China itself had done so to stop the spread of the virus internally. .

Any other criticism of the administration’s message or policy, China’s ban was the right call.

