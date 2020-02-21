[Trump Torches Parasite For Oscar Acquire: A Movie From South Korea?! ‘Let’s Get Gone With the Wind Again!’]

President Donald Trump attacked the 2020 movie Parasite at his rally in Colorado Springs Thursday night time, complaining that a foreign film received the Academy Award for Ideal Photograph.

“How lousy have been the Academy Awards this 12 months?” Trump, who is president, asked at his 2020 campaign rally. “And the winner is a film from South Korea. What was that all about? We obtained sufficient difficulties with South Korea, with trade. On best of it, they give them the ideal motion picture of the 12 months? Was it good? I really do not know. Let us get Gone With the Wind, can we get Gone With the Wind back again be sure to? Sunset Boulevard? So many great flicks. The winner is from South Korea. I thought it was most effective international movie. Very best international movie.”

The Gone With the Wind reference drew scattered applause from the viewers.

Trump ongoing with a shot at Brad Pitt, who criticized Republicans in his speech accepting the Oscar for Most effective Actor.

“Then you have Brad Pitt, I was never ever a fan of his,” Trump said. “A sensible male. He is a very little clever guy. Very best foreign motion picture. No, it was — this has never ever took place just before. In any case.

Trump moved on to harshly criticize a Fox Information guest who pointed out before Thursday that his 2016 debate performances were “disastrous” and inadequately received.

Observe above, through Fox News.