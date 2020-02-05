Trump torpedo Collins’ statement that he “learned” from his indictment, still insists that the call be “perfect”

Senator Susan Collins (D-ME) insists that President Donald Trump learned his lesson after the Chamber was removed, to which Trump says: In fact, Susan, I have learned nothing.

Collins, who announced that she would acquit Trump during the Senate removal trial, told CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell on Tuesday that if Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president was “far from a perfect call, “she thinks Trump” learned from Trump “this case.”

“The president has been removed from office,” said the Maine Republican. “It’s a pretty big lesson.”

“I am voting for acquittal because I do not think the alleged behavior reached the top of the Constitution for overturning an election and removing a duly elected president,” she said.

“But the president says he did nothing wrong. Why do you think he learned something? “Asked O’Donnell.

“He was removed from office and was criticized by Republican and Democratic senators for his appeal,” said Collins. “I think he will be much more careful in the future.”

Trump doesn’t quite agree with this.

“It was a perfect call,” he said for the hundredth time, when asked about Collins’ comments during a White House lunch with reporters, according to the Washington Post.

