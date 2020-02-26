[Trump Touts Fox News’ Large Ratings Month: ‘They Deal with Your Favorite President Reasonably Well’]

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday evening to tout Fox News’ major scores thirty day period.

As Mediaite documented before, February gave Fox Information primetime its most significant month at any time in the scores, with Sean Hannity using the range one particular spot however all over again.

Trump shared the news and tweeted, “That is simply because they deal with your preferred President somewhat nicely. @CNN & MSDNC are dying in the ratings!”

The “relatively,” of class, refers to Trump’s ongoing gripes with Fox News, such as his the latest attacks on the community in excess of commentary from RealClearPolitics’ A.B. Stoddard.

Trump has also complained about Fox acquiring Democrats on air and explained very last month, “Chris Wallace and some others need to be on Phony News CNN or MSDNC. How’s Shep Smith executing? View, this will be the commencing of the stop for Fox.”