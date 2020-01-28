Trump tries argument for dismissal, one for SCOTUS

Although President Trump argues in his impeachment trial that the House should have brought him to justice for enforcing his subpoenas, he presented new arguments to the Supreme Court on Monday that subpoenas against his accounting firm and his bank are illegitimate and beyond the power of the legislative branch.

“Whatever the powers of Congress, it cannot deploy them in a way that prevents the president from fulfilling the obligations of his office,” counsel for the president wrote in a brief on Monday. “To release each committee of the House to torment the president with a legislative subpoena after a legislative subpoena is a recipe for a constitutional crisis.”

Arguments come as Trump tries to push four house arrest warrants issued by House committees to his longtime accountant Mazars USA LLP and his lender, Deutsche Bank.

Last year Trump sued to prevent financial institutions from complying with House subpoenas and simultaneously fights in a separate case in which a New York grand jury issued a criminal summons to Mazars for his financial records.

But the President’s arguments in the House’s subpoena case – presented in the factum of his chief defense attorney against dismissal, Jay Sekulow – differ from those advanced in his ongoing trial for dismissal from the Senate. Lawyers for the President and supporters of the Senate GOP caucus there argued that the House Democrats had not completed their investigation before laying charges of dismissal from the Senate, saying they should have been ready to go on to get the evidence they wanted.

At the Supreme Court, the Trump team argues that the prosecutions by the House for the President’s financial records serve an illegitimate “law enforcement”, not “legislative”, purpose.

“Legislative summonses cannot be used to engage in law enforcement, to investigate areas where Congress may not validly legislate, and to probe questions that are not relevant,” said the memory. “These four subpoenas fail this test in the context of Court decisions settling disputes over ordinary legislative subpoenas on common topics of Congress. But the summons examined here are anything but ordinary, and the Congressional inquiries that produced them are certainly not routine. “

Trump also accused the House in his brief of failing to properly authorize the subpoenas. The House held no full vote on the Trump investigation before the subpoena was issued, which the President seized to state that the basis of the investigation is illegitimate.

“The question of whether Congress is empowered to assign – at the very least – the President’s personal files in support of legislation and, if so, whether these assignments exceed this authority are exactly the type of interprofessional disputes which the Court should avoid resolving until Congress has clearly indicated that it understands the issues and is ready for a judicial resolution, “said the brief. “The important constitutional questions presented by this dispute should not be resolved before Congress does.”

The Supreme Court will try to resolve the problem this term. The exact dates for the pleadings have not yet been set, although they are expected to take place in late March.

