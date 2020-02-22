[Trump Tweets Disregard US Intel Local community on Russian Election Interference, Attack Democrats and Media for ‘Disinformation Hoax Quantity 7’]

Kay Koch
Donald Trump Tweets

Photo credit: Nicholas Kamm / AFP /Getty Images

President Donald Trump ignored his own intelligence agencies’ warnings of Russian election interference and alternatively blamed both equally “Do Nothing Democrats” and cable networks CNN and “MSDNC (Comcast Slime)” for publicly reporting on that evaluation.

Trump was reportedly outraged soon after his acting DNI, Joseph Maguire, briefed that Russia was once once again hoping to support him in the subsequent presidential election. Maguire was subsequently and abruptly forced out and changed by a highly controversial Trump loyalist with virtually no intelligence track record.

In his very first tweet, Trump insulted his two most loved cable information targets and claimed that they have “added” Bernie Sanders to the list of other intended Russian sympathizers, without the need of as soon as acknowledging that reporting primarily based on the US intelligence local community is the supply of this claim. “But now they report President Putin wishes Bernie (or me) to win,” he mentioned, without the need of accurately explaining who the “they” are building this claim.

He then went on to blame “Do Practically nothing Democrats” as someway getting driving his personal intelligence community’s evaluation, dismissing it as “disinformation Hoax variety 7,” and implied that the Democratic institution is also attempting to sabotage Sanders’ campaign.