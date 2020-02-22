President Donald Trump ignored his own intelligence agencies’ warnings of Russian election interference and alternatively blamed both equally “Do Nothing Democrats” and cable networks CNN and “MSDNC (Comcast Slime)” for publicly reporting on that evaluation.

Trump was reportedly outraged soon after his acting DNI, Joseph Maguire, briefed that Russia was once once again hoping to support him in the subsequent presidential election. Maguire was subsequently and abruptly forced out and changed by a highly controversial Trump loyalist with virtually no intelligence track record.

In his very first tweet, Trump insulted his two most loved cable information targets and claimed that they have “added” Bernie Sanders to the list of other intended Russian sympathizers, without the need of as soon as acknowledging that reporting primarily based on the US intelligence local community is the supply of this claim. “But now they report President Putin wishes Bernie (or me) to win,” he mentioned, without the need of accurately explaining who the “they” are building this claim.

MSDNC (Comcast Slime), @CNN and other individuals of the Fake Media, have now added Insane Bernie to the listing of Russian Sympathizers, together with @TulsiGabbard & Jill Stein (of the Inexperienced Get together), equally agents of Russia, they say. But now they report President Putin would like Bernie (or me) to gain. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

He then went on to blame “Do Practically nothing Democrats” as someway getting driving his personal intelligence community’s evaluation, dismissing it as “disinformation Hoax variety 7,” and implied that the Democratic institution is also attempting to sabotage Sanders’ campaign.