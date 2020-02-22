[Trump Tweets Disregard US Intel on Russian Interference, Attack Democrats and Media for ‘Disinformation Hoax Selection 7’]

President Donald Trump disregarded his own intelligence agencies’ warnings of Russian election interference and as an alternative blamed each “Do Almost nothing Democrats” and cable networks CNN and “MSDNC (Comcast Slime)” for publicly reporting on that evaluation.

Trump was reportedly outraged immediately after his performing DNI, Joseph Maguire, briefed that Russia was once all over again seeking to assist him in the upcoming presidential election. Maguire was subsequently and abruptly forced out and changed by a extremely controversial Trump loyalist with just about no intelligence track record.

In his initial tweet, Trump insulted his two favourite cable news targets and claimed that they have “added” Bernie Sanders to the checklist of other supposed Russian sympathizers, with out the moment acknowledging that reporting primarily based on the US intelligence neighborhood is the source of this claim. “But now they report President Putin would like Bernie (or me) to get,” he mentioned, without accurately describing who the “they” are making this declare.

MSDNC (Comcast Slime), @CNN and some others of the Phony Media, have now added Ridiculous Bernie to the listing of Russian Sympathizers, along with @TulsiGabbard & Jill Stein (of the Green Social gathering), both agents of Russia, they say. But now they report President Putin desires Bernie (or me) to acquire. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

He then went on to blame “Do Practically nothing Democrats” as someway staying powering his possess intelligence community’s evaluation, dismissing it as “disinformation Hoax variety seven,” and implied that the Democratic institution is also attempting to sabotage Sanders’ campaign.