Trump tweets he ordered Marines to destroy Iranian carts

WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump said today that he ordered the Navy to “shoot and destroy” any Iranian cannon that bothers the United States ships, a directive that comes a week after the navy reported a group of Iranian ships making “dangerous approaches and harassment.” For American ships in the Persian Gulf.

Trump did not cite a specific event in his tweet or provide details. The White House had no immediate comment. The Fleet-based 5th U.S. Navy fleet refers to questions on the Pentagon tweet, and the Pentagon refers questions to the White House.

Shortly before Trump’s tweet, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it had placed the Islamic Republic’s first satellite in military orbit, dramatically unveiling what experts describe as a secret space program. This launch raised concerns among experts about whether the technology could be used to help Iran develop intercontinental ballistic missiles. Iran now has short- and intermediate-range missiles.

I instructed the United States Navy to shoot and destroy any and all Iranian Canadians if our ships are harassed at sea.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2020

Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, a spokesman for Iran’s armed forces, accused Trump of “intimidation” and said the US president should focus on taking care of US service members infected with the coronavirus. The US military has had more than 2,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of last week, and at least two service members have succumbed to COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.

“Today, Americans must do their best to rescue these coronavirus-infected troops instead of intimidating others,” Shekarchi said, according to Iran’s semi-official news agency ISNA.

US naval and Iranian naval vessels occasionally have encounters in the Gulf that the United States calls unprofessional, but they rarely escalate or include a clash. Tehran regards the large presence of Indian forces as a security threat.

“I instruct the United States Navy to shoot and destroy any and all Iranian Canadians if they disturb our ships at sea,” Trump said in his tweet.

Last Wednesday, the U.S. Navy said Revolutionary Guard ships repeatedly crossed the bows and ladders of several U.S. ships at a nearby, high-speed distance in the northern Gulf. American vessels include USS Paul Hamilton, a navy destroyer and the USS Lewis B. Puller, a ship that serves as a floating landing base. The ships were operating with U.S. Army Apache attack helicopters in international waters, the statement said.

“The actions are dangerous and provocative to increase the risk of miscalculation and collision … and have not been in accordance with the obligation under international law to act with due regard for the safety of other ships in the area,” the Navy said in a statement.

According to the Navy, Americans issued multiple warnings across bridge-to-bridge radios, fired five short blasts from the ships’ horns and long-term acoustic noise manufacturing devices, but received no immediate response, the statement said. After about an hour, Iranian vessels responded to radio-bridge-to-bridge requests, then maneuvered away.

Iran has claimed that the United States has triggered this episode.

American commanders are trained to conduct nuanced judgments and careful calls on how to respond to incidents at sea. Rather than immediately resorting to using deadly force, commanders are supposed to act under specific circumstances, such as threats to their own teams and respect for international war law. Generally, as in the case of last Wednesday’s incident, warships are issued warnings by a variety of means, including via bridge-to-bridge radio, before taking more direct action.

Tensions between nations increased after the Trump administration withdrew on international nuclear deal between Tehran and global powers in 2018 and replicated crippling sanctions on Iran. Last May, the United States sent thousands more troops, including long-term bombers and an aircraft carrier, to the Middle East in response to what it calls a growing threat of Iranian attacks on US interests in the region.

Tensions spiked when US forces killed Iran’s powerful general, Qassem Soleimani, in January. Iran responded with a ballistic missile attack on a base in western Iraq where US troops were present. No Americans were killed but more than 100 suffered serious brain injuries from the blasts. Also, Iran backed Shiite militias in Iraq continue to threaten American forces there.