[Trump: U.S. may give farmers additional aid until finally trade bargains ‘kick in’]

February 21, 2020

By Makini Brice

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States may well give American farmers more income till trade discounts with China, Mexico, Canada and other nations around the world entirely go into effect, President Donald Trump said on Friday.

“If our formally targeted farmers need to have more assist until finally these time as the trade offers with China, Mexico, Canada and some others thoroughly kick in, that assist will be delivered by the federal government,” Trump wrote in a Twitter article fully in funds letters.

It was not quickly distinct how huge the help offer would be or how extended it would very last.

The Trump administration established aside a $16 billion assist offer to farmers in 2019, and $12 billion a yr earlier. In January, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue reported farmers should not count on a different bailout deal in 2020.

Trump is seeking re-election in the Nov. three presidential election. Farmers kind a important part of his electoral base, but they have been terribly bruised by reduced commodity prices and Trump’s tit-for-tat tariff dispute with China.

The White House, the Section of Agriculture and the U.S. Trade Representative’s place of work all declined to remark.

Final month, Trump signed a trade deal with Canada and Mexico into law, alongside with a independent Section 1 accord with China that went into impact in mid-February.

Canada has not but ratified the deal and professionals experienced been skeptical that China, which experienced pledged to maximize its buys of U.S. items by $200 billion above two a long time, would be equipped to meet the aim even in advance of a coronavirus outbreak strike the country’s imports and exports.

