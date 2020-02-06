Trump unleashes anger about accusation in acquittal “celebration” – Boston Herald

By JILL COLVIN, JONATHAN LEMIRE and ZEKE MILLER

WASHINGTON (AP) – Delighted in his accusing acquittal, a challenging President Donald Trump on Thursday took a scorched victory over the earth, unleashing his anger at those who tried to remove him from office and point out his re-election campaign.

Triumphantly waving newspaper front pages that declared him “ACQUITTED”, Trump accused the accusation procedure as a “shame” and portrayed himself as a victim of political enemies whom he called “scum”, “sleaze bags” and “crooked” people. Hours earlier, he unleashed widths that astonished the crowd during an annual two-part prayer breakfast

“It was bad, it was corrupt, it was dirty police,” Trump said in a full white room to the east, where he was surrounded by several hundred of his most loyal supporters. “This should never happen to another president.”

He admitted nothing about allegations that he had wrongly withheld a White House meeting and US military aid in an effort to press Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and other political issues.

“We went through hell, unfairly,” he insisted. “Nothing wrong.”

His remarks were a clear sign that, after being deposed, Trump is encouraged as never before as he anticipates his re-election fight with a united Republican party behind him. And his remarks were in stark contrast to the apologies of President Bill Clinton when he faced the American people in the aftermath of his own accusation of release in 1999.

In a short Rose Garden speech, Clinton was gloomy: “I want to tell the American people again how deeply I regret what I have said and done to cause these events and the great burden they have at the Congress and at the American have imposed people. “

The only remorse that Trump offered was to his own family, who apologized “for having had a fake, rotten deal.”

However, Trump had much more to say. For more than an hour he chose the names of the “cruel and mean” people who, according to him, had wronged him: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, chairman of the intelligence committee Adam Schiff and former FBI director James Comey. And he enjoyed the verdict of the GOP-controlled Senate Wednesday and greeted the “warrior” GOP legislators who had supported him both in Capitol and on television one by one in Oscar acceptance mode.

“Now we have that wonderful word. I never thought it would sound so good, “Trump said. “It is called” total acquittal. “

One person not mentioned: former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, whose involvement in Ukraine has helped Trump insist on investigations that led him to become only the third president in the US, the history deposed by the House.

Trump’s comments, delivered with scribbled notes but without teleprompter, served as a dramatic contrast to his State of the Union speech earlier this week. Standing before the convention on Tuesday evening, Trump cut his script closely and offered an optimistic message to the country without mentioning an accusation.

This time his remarks were boisterous and full of profane use of language, comic intermezzos and numerous interfaces and sides. He ribbed Ohio Rep. James Jordan, a college champion, because he rarely wore a jacket and said, “He’s obviously very proud of his body.” And he gave a dramatic reading of text messages between two of his favorite targets, former FBI agent Peter Strzok and lawyer Lisa Page, who played a role in investigating the special Russian lawyer counsel to assist Trump in the 2016 elections.

“This is really not a press conference. It is not a speech. It’s nothing, “Trump commented at one point. “It’s a party.”

He stated that the Republican Party had never been so united and predicted that the momentum of the acquittal would lead him to re-election in November.

But he also predicted that he might have to fend off a new deposition task, perhaps for something as insignificant as jay walking.

“We will probably have to do it again because these people have gone mad,” said the president.

Earlier Thursday, Trump shattered the usual two-party veneer at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington by releasing his anger on those who tried to accuse him, with Pelosi on stage.

“As everyone knows, my family, our great country and your president have undergone a terrible ordeal by some very unfair and corrupt people,” Trump said at the annual event.

His remarks were particularly shocking after a series of speeches quoting Scripture, including a keynote speech from Arthur Brooks, a professor from Harvard and president of a conservative think tank, who had complained about a “crisis of contempt and polarization” in the nation and insisted on being collected to “love your enemies.”

“I don’t know if I agree with you,” Trump said, grabbing the microphone and then demonstrating.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” he said in a clear reference to Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, an old Trump critic who quoted his faith as the only Republican to vote for the removal of Trump.

“I don’t like people who say,” I pray for you, “if you know it isn’t,” he said, referring to Pelosi, who offered that message to the president when the two leaders publicly sparred .

The house speaker, who shook her head at various points during Trump’s comments, later told reporters that they were “so utterly inappropriate, especially during a breakfast with prayer.” She had a particular problem with his rash about Romney’s faith and said that, yes, she is praying for the president.

Trump later said he meant “every word.”

The president and his allies have been in a victory round since Wednesday, glowingly open and behind closed doors.

Indeed, the night of the deposition was a celebration of joy for the members of the circle of the president. In Washington, many, including Trump’s eldest son, Donald Jr., gathered the son’s girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, and the president’s former campaign leader, Corey Lewandowski, a few blocks from the White House, one of the few MAGA safe zones in the deeply democratic city.

The president himself remained in the White House, but worked on the telephones and called confidants.

