Trump unleashes anger at impeaching enemies on prayer event

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump unleashed his rage against those who tried to remove him from office at a prayer breakfast on Thursday, one day after his Senate acquittal in his impeachment process.

Speaking at a stage when Congress leaders joined him, including Democratic House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, who led the charge against him, Trump broke the usual impartiality at the Washington National Prayer Breakfast.

“As everyone knows, my family, our great country, and your president have had a terrible test done by some very dishonest and corrupt people,” Trump said at the annual event. His complaint was made hours before he was supposed to give a full answer to the impeachment vote in the White House, which was surrounded by supporters.

“They did everything they could to destroy us and thereby seriously injure our nation,” said Trump, who triumphantly made two newspapers with the banner “ACQUITTED” in the headlines when he came on stage.

Especially after a series of scriptural speeches, including a keynote speech by Arthur Brooks, a Harvard professor and president of a conservative think tank who had complained of a “crisis of contempt and polarization,” he expressed the nation and unsettling and whipping urged the assembled “to love your enemies.”

“I don’t know if I agree with you,” Trump said as he picked up the microphone and then continued to demonstrate it.

“I don’t like people who use their beliefs to justify what they think is wrong,” he said in an obvious reference to Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, a longtime Trump critic who expressed his belief in the only Republican election quoted for Trump’s removal.

“I also don’t like people who say” I pray for you “when you know that this is not the case,” he said in a reference to Pelosi, who sent this message to the President when the two leaders said have publicly dealt with.

The house spokeswoman shook her head at various points during Trump’s remarks, but didn’t appear to interact personally with Trump. She had previously said a prayer for the poor and the persecuted.

She later said that Trump’s statements were “so completely inappropriate, especially at a prayer breakfast.” She was particularly critical of his blow to Romney’s belief and said that she was praying for the President.

His comments were a clear sign that Trump has been more encouraged after his impeachment than he has been in his re-election campaign with a united Republican party.

Republican senators largely voted in step to clear Trump on Wednesday, relying on a variety of reasons to keep him in office: he is guilty, but his conduct was not punishable. his phone call to the Ukrainian president in July was a “perfect call”; An election will take place in 10 months and it is up to the voters to decide their fate.

There was one overarching message for Trump to get from his acquittal: Even in times of greatest political danger, it is his Republican Party.

Trump had avoided speaking ex officio on Tuesday night in his speech.

The next day, he wanted to use the impeachment procedure as a collective call for 2020.

Trump tweeted after the Senate vote that he would mark his acquittal with a statement to the nation on Thursday afternoon, “to discuss our country’s VICTORY over the Impeachment Hoax!” The President’s supporters were invited to join him at the East Room event.

When asked what Trump would say, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told Fox News Channel that he was going to talk about “how terribly he was treated and you know people might have to pay for it.”

“People should be held accountable. The Democrats should be held accountable, ”she said. “People have to understand what the Democrats did and it was corrupt.”

The President and his allies have been on a winning streak since Wednesday, sending dizzying tweets that his prosecutors and Democrats pin and celebrate.

Indeed, the impeachment night was a ceremony for members of the President’s Circle. In Washington, many gathered, including Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., his girlfriend, former Fox News presenter Kimberly Guilfoyle, and the president’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, a few blocks from the White House, at the president’s hotel few MAGA security zones in the deeply democratic city.

The president himself stayed in the White House but worked on the phone and called several confidants to cheer the verdict, complain bitterly about Romney, and promise that his Thursday afternoon statement would not be missed, one with the calls trusted person not allowed to speak publicly about private discussions.

The White House and Trump allies were also pleased with the ongoing chaos in Iowa, where the Democrats’ first nomination competition was messed up by a mishap, and no official winner was announced three days after the gatherings. This robbed each candidate of a clear victory and allowed Trump to call the Democrats incompetent.

Trump’s weak relationship with the GOP establishment has been a consistent topic of his presidency and he has repeatedly tested the party’s values. But now their fates are bound like never before.

The GOP senators were guided by the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, with whom Trump maintains a respectful, if not particularly close, relationship, and blocked new witnesses and documents in the process. The final vote on Wednesday was no different: only Romney, a longtime Trump critic, voted for the deletion.

Romney seemed to anticipate retaliation and told Fox News: “I have broad shoulders to face the consequences.”