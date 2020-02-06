Trump unleashes fury of dismissal accused after acquittal

WASHINGTON – Exulting from his acquittal on impeachment, President Donald Trump won a victory lap on scorched earth Thursday, unleashing his fury on those who tried to remove him while awaiting his re-election campaign.

Trump, speaking to a room full of supporters in the White House, said the impeachment process was a “shame” and again complained that it was “a very unfair situation”, echoing his broad hours a few hours earlier which stunned the crowd at an annual prayer breakfast.

“It was wrong, it was corrupt,” Trump said at the White House. “It should never happen to another president, ever.”

“We have gone through hell, unjustly. We have done nothing wrong,” he said.

While Trump was speaking, almost every inch of the White House room was filled with supporters. Among them: Republican senators who voted to acquit him, majority leader Mitch McConnell and representative Chuck Grassley, several members of cabinet, including Attorney General William Barr and Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin, and loyal allies of the House, including representatives Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes and minority leader Kevin McCarthy.

Earlier, speaking from a stage where he was joined by congressional leaders, including House Speaker Democrats Nancy Pelosi, who led the impeachment charge against him, Trump broke the usual bipartisanship veneer at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

“As everyone knows, my family, our great country and your president have been put to a terrible test by very dishonest and corrupt people,” said Trump at the annual event. His broadcast of the grievances came hours before he gave a full response to the White House dismissal vote surrounded by supporters.

“They did everything they could to destroy us and, in doing so, very seriously injured our nation,” said Trump, who triumphantly brandished copies of two newspapers with the “ACQUITTED” banner while he stepped on stage.

His remarks were particularly shocking and provoked lashes after a series of scriptural speeches, including an introductory speech by Arthur Brooks, Harvard professor and chairman of a conservative think tank, who had lamented a “crisis of contempt and polarization “in the nation and urged those gathered to” love your enemies. “

“I don’t know if I agree with you,” said Trump, taking the microphone, and then began to demonstrate it.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification to do what they know is wrong,” he said in an apparent reference to Utah senator Mitt Romney, a longtime critic of Trump who cited his faith in becoming the only Republican to vote. for Trump’s withdrawal.

“I also don’t like people who say ‘I pray for you’ when you know it isn’t,” he said, referring to Pelosi, who offered this message to president when the two leaders clashed publicly.

The speaker of the House shook her head at various times during Trump’s remarks, but did not seem to interact personally with Trump. Earlier, she had offered a prayer for the poor and the persecuted.

She later said that Trump’s remarks were “so completely inappropriate, especially at a prayer breakfast …” She particularly criticized his love at first sight towards Romney’s faith and said yes, she prays for the president.

His comments were a clear sign that Trump on impeachment is emboldened like never before as he rushes into his fight for re-election with a united Republican Party behind him. And this was in stark contrast to Bill Clinton’s apology the day after his own acquittal at the 1999 indictment.

Clinton then said in a White House speech: “I want to say again to the American people how deeply I am sorry for what I said and did to start these events and the great burden they placed on them. Congress and the American people. “

Trump had avoided talking about impeachment in his State of the Union speech Tuesday night, being silent until the Senate issued its formal acquittal vote.

The next day, he was already heading for dismissal as a rallying cry in 2020.

Trump tweeted after the Senate vote that he would acquit him with a statement to the nation on Thursday noon to “discuss the VICTORY of our country on the hoax hoax!” Supporters of the President were invited to join him during the East Room event.

Asked what Trump would say, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told Fox News Channel that he would speak “of the horrible way in which he was treated, and you know, that maybe people should pay for it. “

“People should be held accountable. Democrats should be held accountable,” she said. “People have to understand what the Democrats did was dishonest and corrupt.”

The president and his allies have been on a victory lap since Wednesday, sending stunned tweets spurting on his accusers and Democrats and celebrating.

Indeed, the night of the dismissal vote was a celebration for the members of the presidential circle. Many in Washington, including Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr, his girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, and the president’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, gathered at the hotel from the president a few blocks from the White House, one of the few MAGA security zones in the deeply democratic city.

The president himself stayed in the White House but worked the phones, calling on several confidants to exult the verdict, bitterly complain about Romney and promise that his Thursday statement would not be missed, according to a person familiar with calls but not allowed to speak publicly of private discussions.

