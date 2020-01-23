Trump unveils Senate recall trial on Twitter

After mostly confining his Twitter feed to retweets from GOP allies this week, livid President Donald Trump shot tweet after tweet in a long rant about his Senate impeachment trial Thursday morning.

“The Democratic House would not give us lawyers, not a single witness, but would now demand that the Republican Senate produce witnesses that the House has never asked for, or even asked for?”, He tweeted. “They had a chance, but pretended to rush. The most unjust and corrupt hearing in the history of Congress! “

The tweet contained multiple lies; House Democrats Invite White House Attorneys to Attend Judicial Committee Indictment Hearings and Issue Several Summonses to Appear to Trump Administration Officials Democrats Seek to Be Reappointed at Senate Trial . However, GOP senators voted against authorizing witnesses and documents.

“No matter what you give the radical left, do nothing for the Democrats, it will never be enough!” Trump wrote a few minutes later.

Followed by: “The Democrats and Shifty Schiff, whose presentation in the Senate was fraught with lies and false statements, refuse to declare that the Obama administration has refused aid from many countries, including Ukraine, Pakistan, the Philippines, Egypt, Honduras and Mexico. Witch hunt!”

Since the trial started this week, Trump has mainly retweeted comments on the dismissal of Republican Loyalists and Fox News analysts instead of posting his own thoughts on the matter.