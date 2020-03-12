Trump urged Cuba’s flights to be canceled as the coronavirus confirms the island

The Communist Party of Cuba on Thursday confirmed its first three cases of Chinese coronavirus, all Italian tourists from Lombardy, the worst-affected region in the country.

Cuba’s dilapidated healthcare system, chronic shortages of hygiene products and medicines and China’s political proximity make it highly vulnerable to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, prompting calls from the United States for President Donald Trump to suspend flights. that connect Cuba with the American mainland. While there is a nominal “ embargo ” on Cuba, Americans exploit numerous exceptions to the island’s tourism ban and regularly visit Cuba, especially the newly arrived Cubans in America who are returning to visit their families.

Granma, the Communist Party newspaper, confirmed that the three individuals who tested positive for Chinese coronavirus on the island are a 57-year-old woman, a 60-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man. She arrived in Trinidad, Cuba on March 9. The man reportedly had symptoms and provoked the test. The Cuban Ministry of Health says that the two women and the seven people who came in contact with the three before the isolation were all asymptomatic as of Thursday. According to Granma, five of the people who came in contact with the coronavirus carriers are health workers.

“All have been put under clinical and epidemiological surveillance to monitor for symptoms, in the event that they will have some clinical symptoms in the coming days … they will be taken to the military hospital in Villa Clara,” said Manuel Rivero Abella, responsible. case officer.

Cuban government officials had stated on Tuesday, the day after Italian tourists landed on the island, that they had not documented cases of coronaviruses across the country.

Cuban independent media have reported the possible presence of three more cases on the island, all Cuban nationals studying at the José Antonio Echeverría Technical University of Havana. The independent publication 14 and a half cited a friend of one of the affected, who said that all three had been transferred to isolation mode, but they were not yet confirmed as coronavirus patients.

All three reportedly had no contact with Italian tourists: they contacted a person who tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus after returning home to Panama.

Cuban officials also appear to have been silenced, according to an anonymous source speaking at 14.5. The publication said that students had used WhatsApp to share details of their isolation at a Cuban medical facility, but they went offline, suggesting state security interference.

Two other college students corroborated the story with another publication, the Diario de Cuba, Spanish. The local identified one of the three students, Adrián Fleites Zapata, as the “zero patient of Cuba”, the first national to contract an infection on the island without traveling abroad. If proven to be true, knowing where the outbreak originated could buy Havana precious time to contain the outbreak, despite the influx of new cases overseas – creating mini outbreaks with their own ” patient zeros ”- could significantly complicate containment.

Cuba’s communist health system is not ready for a pandemic. The facility where Italian tourists are currently secluded has only room to quarantine 42 people, for example. Cuban authorities have also warned for months that with the collapse of the Colombian colony Venezuela, the island nation has been unable to maintain the basic supplies of medicines and healthcare supplies needed for a functional health system.

“It is very unfortunate to see people lying in the pharmacy, on the cardboard, to see if a shipment of their medicine arrives the next day, because when it arrives, it is not enough for everyone,” said local Joel Espinosa Medrano. Miami’s Martí Noticias, referring to the situation of pharmacies in Santa Clara, Cuba. “Many times they spend the night there and take their medicine the next day.”

Cubanet, another independent outlet using journalists on the island, said on Thursday that Cuba is struggling to keep its basic stocks of soap and other hygiene products in stores, and that many neighborhoods in Havana are suffering from a shortage of food. water.

“Public transport is constantly crowded and to buy anything you have to spend hours standing in the dense, flowery pits you see in any shop in the country,” wrote Ana León to Cubanet, emphasizing that the circumstances of everyday life in Cuba they are ideal for spreading. a contagious disease. “It is an everyday evil, inevitable, obligatory for survival.”

Given the potential for disaster in Cuba, U.S. groups are increasingly urging President Trump to approve a travel ban similar to those currently imposed in China and the European Union.

The Global Freedom Alliance, a non-profit that works on human rights advocacy, said in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Cuba has close diplomatic ties with two of the world’s worst-affected countries: China and Iran, where the virus has spread rapidly among senior officials.

“There seems to be a lot of unknowns about the Coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic or the Wuhan virus originally from Wuhan, China and Cuba, as is well documented, it has notable links to both China and Iran: the first, the epicenter of the outbreak and the latter, a source of contagion that is also a partner with the government of Havana, “wrote Jason Poblete, the group’s chief counsel and policy advisor.

The Cuban regime has shown by its actions that it cannot be trusted. For the past three years, some Cuban officials have gone out of their way to harm the interests and citizens of the United States. For example, Cuba has yet to tell a series of unexplained incidents that appear to have begun toward the end of the Obama administration, which resulted in permanent injuries to U.S. diplomats published in Havana and their families.

“The administration has taken steps to curb monetary flows in Cuba for various malignant activities by means of, inter alia, limiting costs and reducing certain types of travel,” the letter concludes. “Due to the Wuhan virus pandemic, the Trump administration should also consider, based on the aforementioned and other actions of the Havana regime, that threaten the interests and citizens of the United States, implement a complete travel ban on all visitors to the United States who have lived or have visited. Cuba in recent months. “

The Miami-Dade County, Florida government issued a similar appeal this week in a resolution urging Trump to stop flights, most of which landed in the state:

BECAUSE China-Cuba trade and diplomatic relations have been significantly strengthened in recent years, and Cuba’s proximity to South Florida has made these relations especially worrying; i

Although, given the brutality of these two governments, which are known to fail with particular data, we need to be especially alert and take all precautionary measures.

[…]

This council would like to urge the Federal Aviation Administration to ban travel to and from Cuba due to possible coronavirus cases in Cuba and the unwillingness of the Cuban government on such cases.

Cuban media have speculated that the Chinese virus is an American biological weapon deliberately unleashed on the world.

Follow Frances Martel on Facebook and Twitter.