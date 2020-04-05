Trump urges PM Modi to suspend malaria export drug for Covid-19 treatment – News from India

President Donald Trump on Saturday said he has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release orders issued by the United States with Indian pharmaceutical companies for doses of hydroxychloroquinine, which he personally coined as a game changer to fight coronavirus.

Trump told reporters at a daily briefing from the White House about the coronavirus epidemic that he called Modi and urged him to “release the amounts we ordered” and added “they are seriously considering it.”

Prime Minister Modi tweeted about the phone call but did not mention a specific request by the US president. He said only that they had “a good discussion, and he agreed to use the full strength of the Indian-American partnership to fight Covid-19.”

At the end of Saturday, the White House pointed out a phone call from the two leaders to discuss how the two countries could work together to combat the coronavirus pandemic and “agreed to stay in touch with the global supply chain of critical medicines and medical products. deliveries and to ensure their smooth functioning during the global health crisis. “

India is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of hydroxychloroquinine, a drug used for decades to treat malaria and lupus. It banned the export of this drug as an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API, molecule) and was formulated on March 25, around the time President Trump began to talk about the need to treat Covid-19.

India is intensively used as a prophylactic aid by healthcare professionals working on coronavirus patients.

The restriction issued by the Director General for Foreign Trade is not limited. The exception could be, the notice says, on a “humanitarian” basis and on a case by case basis, provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. And India has indeed made exceptions for Israel to the restrictions previously announced on the list of 26 medicines, according to news reports. It was unclear whether the exemptions for Israel include hydroxychloroquine.

This notice was amended by other issues on Saturday that completely removed the exemptions. “The export of hydroxychloroquine and formulations manufactured from hydroxychloroquinine will therefore remain prohibited, without any exceptions,” the foreign trade director general said in a new notification.

The implications of the new announcement on President Trump’s “personal” statement to Prime Minister Modi could not be immediately determined, but people familiar with the matter said it was a government announcement that the government could overturn if the government decides.

If India has excess doses of the drug, they argued, it might want to allow US orders at this extraordinary moment for a country battling an epidemic that killed nearly 8,500 people and infected more than 300,000. The long-term and short-term consequences of the “gesture” cannot be overstated, they added.

Faced with rapidly depleting supplies of medical supplies and equipment needed to deal with the rush of fatalities and deaths, Trump has reached out to other countries. He recently called his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in for medical equipment, and the Russians sent a bunch of aircraft supplies last week. Earlier on Saturday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced receiving a donation of 1,000 fans from China.

The magnitude of the US restraining order, as the president called the ban, could not be immediately determined, but their importance to his relationship cannot be underestimated. “Honestly, they make large amounts of hydroxychloroquinine,” said the resident, adding, “and they were rewarded, because, you know, they have 1.5 billion people.

There is no proven evidence that hydroxychloroquine acts against coronaviruses. There have been some studies and tests, but scientists and experts have said they are too small to determine its effectiveness. But doctors still use it, even in the United States.

President Trump has repeatedly referred to hydroxychloroquinine as a potential “game changer,” and his coronavirus task force experts added the usual warning every time a drug has no proven benefit to COVID-19 patients.

The U.S. Food Regulatory Authority, Food and Drug Administration, has granted a “merciful use” authorization for the use of hydroxychloroquinine (or chloroquine), which will be prescribed to seriously ill patients in mid-March. Last week, the regulator approved emergency use. And the trial of COVID-10 patients in New York, the epicenter of the American epidemic, is on trial.

