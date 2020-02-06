Trump uses prayer breakfast to slip into Jabs At Romney, Pelosi

President Donald Trump used Thursday’s national prayer breakfast to accuse devout Mormon Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) of using his faith as a cover for his decision to vote for the sentencing one of the indictments.

“A few weeks ago and even yesterday, courageous politicians and Republican leaders had the wisdom, the courage and the strength to do what everyone knew was right,” he said. “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification to do what they know is wrong. I also don’t like people who say I pray for you when they know it isn’t. “

When Romney cast his impending Senate vote on Wednesday, he quoted his oath before God to act as an impartial juror as one of the main catalysts for his final decision.

Trump also seems to slip into a jab with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who often says that she prays for the President when they disagree. In a letter he sent her just before the House voted for his impeachment, he accused her of lying by praying for him. Pelosi, a long-time Catholic, was present at the prayer breakfast.

Trump also spent time singing the acquittal on Wednesday, smiling and waving the front page of the Washington Post with the headline: “Trump acquitted.”

He implicitly called Democrats people he tries to teach not to hate, to the warm laughter of the crowd.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I’m trying to learn,” he said. “Not easy. It is not easy. When they charge you for nothing, and you’re supposed to love them, friends, it’s not easy. I’m doing my best.”

He also toured the biggest hits of what he usually cites as the main achievements of his administration, mentioning the stock market, the unemployment rate and the law of penal reform which he signed in December 2018.

These remarks are likely a glimpse of the victory lap of the full-throat dismissal that Trump will take at the White House on Thursday noon.