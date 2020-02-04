Trump ventured economic gain before likely accusation of release – Boston Herald

WASHINGTON – President Trump declared America “stronger than ever before”, repeatedly condemned “socialism” and “radical left”, and emphasized educational and economic opportunities for minority citizens and students Tuesday night when he addressed his State of the Union on the eve of his likely accusation acquittal.

Trump received a strongly partisan welcome to the House of Representatives, with some Republicans reciting “Four More Years” while Democrats stood silently.

“The enemies of America are on the run, the fortunes of America are on the rise and the future of America looks bright,” Trump said. “In just three short years, we have destroyed the mentality of American decline and rejected the contraction of American destiny. We are moving forward at a pace that was unthinkable only recently, and we will never go back! “

Trump has established a measure of success and then claims that he has surpassed it. Trump has been hailed from an inaugural speech that cried out “American massacre” to the “Great American Comeback”, and claimed the honor for the nation’s economic success as a second reason for a second. period.

In the national speech broadcast on television, Trump spoke from the House of Representatives, on the other side of the Capitol, from where the senate was expected to largely acquit him along party lines a day later.

Trump wanted to spend the first part of his speech emphasizing the power of the economy, including low unemployment, highlighting how it helped workers and the middle class, underlining the reduction of food stamps and welfare recipients that had grown under his predecessor, Barack Obama. He criticized the policies of the city and state of shrines and cited examples of how they promoted crime. He recognized the sacrifice of one Gold Star family and surprised a mother from North Carolina and her young children with the return of her sergeant man from the US Army from a combat broadcast. He presented the Medal of Freedom to talk with presenter Rush Limbaugh, recently diagnosed with lung cancer. And he recognized the 100-year-old Tuskegee pilot Charles McGee and announced that he had just promoted World War II fighter pilot and career air force officer to brigadier general.

And over his shoulder, visible in almost every camera photo, was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who authorized the accusation procedure that accused the president of abusing the power of his office to push Ukraine to alleged corruption with Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden to investigate. Pelosi created a viral image with her seemingly sarcastic applause from the president a year ago. When Trump entered the room this time, he did not take her outstretched hand, but it was not clear that he had seen her gesture. Later, while the Republicans cheered, she sat in her chair.

Trump spent the hours before his speech was tucked away in the White House, where he organized network anchors for lunch while working on the final designs of the address. He entered the moment in a hurry, with his charge of release imminent, his approval numbers for ticking up, and Wall Street looking strong.