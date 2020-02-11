Trump wants to shake up the demes with the New Hampshire Rally

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE – President Donald Trump sought to show violence in a campaigning state and intended to rattle Democrats on Monday with a rally in New Hampshire on the eve of the state’s first primaries.

Trump, at a peak after his impeachment acquittal last week, couldn’t fail to contest Democrats over ongoing uncertainty over the party’s kickoff caucuses last week in Iowa, where the results are still controversial ,

“I’m going to be in a big rally in Manchester, New Hampshire tonight. I want to shake the Dems up a bit – they have a really boring business, ”Trump tweeted. “I’m still waiting for the results from Iowa. Large crowd in Manchester! “

It’s a proven tactic for Trump: planning counter programs to distract attention from democratic debates and other important moments, keeping him in the spotlight in the months leading up to election day, and increasing fan enthusiasm.

And although it won’t be the same demonstration of power as last week when dozens of Trump’s deputies, including officials from all levels of government, flooded the state of Iowa, the Trump campaign made its presence in New Hampshire known before the state’s Democratic primary.

Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and senior advisor, came to the state in front of the president to run some campaigns.

Republicans Sens. Lindsey Graham and Rand Paul, Republican Whip Steve Scalise, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, and Trump’s former New Hampshire campaigner Corey Lewandowski also served as part of the President’s re-election campaign.

The marquee was supposed to be Trump’s rally, which was held in front of a large crowd in an arena in the city center. Images of bundled supporters, who were already camping in front of the SNHU arena in Manchester on Sunday, broke through the coverage of the democratic area code. When Air Force One landed in New Hampshire, a stream of TrumpWorld stars – including Vice President Pence and first son Donald Trump Jr. – went on stage to the President.

New Hampshire has always stood out in Trump’s political history as the first nomination competition he won in the hot Republican primary in 2016. He was about to take the stage at a rally in Manchester in October when news came that the FBI was resuming investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails and reviving its then-contested campaign. And this is where the penultimate rally of the 2016 competition took place – an extravagant farewell a few hours before a rally after midnight in Michigan.

Although Trump narrowly lost New Hampshire four years ago in the general election, his team believes that this is one of the few states that could turn red in November. Democrats in the state disagreed.

“It is obvious that Trump and the RNC are keen to bring New Hampshire into play after losing the state with 3,000 votes in 2016. But we will make sure that the Granite Staters know that he has broken his promise to his state and that he will lose here again in November, ”Ray Buckley, chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, told reporters.

The President was pleased to see the idea of ​​dominating the New Hampshire stage and depriving the Democrats of some of the media oxygen. The advisors hoped that the Secret Service would move to downtown Manchester to secure the area for the President’s arrival, which would make it difficult for democratic candidates and their supporters to become the state’s largest city in the hours before the first vote to traverse the area codes.

At least for the next two nominating states, Nevada and South Carolina, no similar counter-programming rallies are currently planned. The rally in Manchester, however, takes place just a few days after the Senate’s acquittal of Trump after being only the third president in US history to be indicted. Before he left, Trump still braised against Democrats and Senator Mitt Romney, the only Republican to vote for his conviction.

At a White House meeting with more than 30 governors from across the country, he beat Democrats for “wasting time” in the impeachment process and teasingly asked Utah governor Gary Herbert, “How is Mitt Romney doing?” You can keep it. We don’t want him. “

Trump suggested that he try to turn the page and take a couple of legislative victories before November.

The president said he was confident that the Democrats would work with him to pass infrastructure law and prescription drug price cuts despite the rancors and divisions.