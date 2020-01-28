US President Donald Trump is ready to unveil the long-awaited peace plan of his government in the Middle East in the newest US company to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The chance that it will take shape, however, seems long, given the preventive rejection of the Palestinians by the plan and the shaky political position of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

For both men, the Witte Huistop seems a welcome diversion.

Trump is expected to present the proposal together with Netanyahu on Tuesday afternoon. The event comes on the day that Trump’s indictment process continues in the Senate and the Israeli parliament planned a hearing to discuss Netanyahu’s request for immunity to corruption allegations.

Netanyahu withdrew that request, hours before the parliamentary procedure was to begin, and said in a statement that he “had decided not to continue this dirty game”. But the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, is still expected to meet even after the withdrawal. The body was supposed to vote against immunity and to slap Netanyahu.

The Middle East peace proposal is expected to be very beneficial to Israel, and Netanyahu has welcomed it as an opportunity to “write history” and define Israel’s definitive borders. Netanyahu’s political challenger Benny Gantz spoke glowingly about Trump and his initiative. Trump insists it has a chance despite skepticism.

“It has been edited by everyone and we will see if it holds. If so, it would be great, and if it doesn’t work, we can live with it. But I think it’s a chance,” Trump said alongside Netanyahu on Monday, when he also organized Gantz at the White House.

Israel leader Belarus, Benny Gantz, once again a challenger to Netanyahu in the March elections, spoke positively about the US president. (Jose Luis Magana / The Associated Press)

Netanyahu will travel from Washington to Moscow on Wednesday to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and to inform him “about diplomatic developments and the” Deal of the Century, “Israeli Prime Minister’s office said.

An important element will be whether the proposal includes an American approval for an Israeli annexation of the West Bank.

In the run-up to the Israeli elections on March 2, Netanyahu called for the annexation of parts of the West Bank and the imposition of Israeli sovereignty on all its settlements there. Israel conquered the West Bank in the Mideast War of 1967, and the Jordan Valley in particular is considered an essential security tool.

The Palestinians seek the West Bank and East Jerusalem as part of an independent Palestinian state.

The international community regards both areas as occupied and all settlements illegal. But the Trump government, in a break with its predecessors and the rest of the world, has taken a much nicer approach and declared in November that it does not consider settlements illegal.

After a slowdown in settlement activity during the last years of the Obama administration against the settlements, Israel has stepped up its construction plans since Trump took office.

Both settlers and their critics call this the “Trump effect” and predict a leap in construction in the coming years.

According to the anti-settlement watchdog group Peace Now, Israel pushed through plans in 2019 to build 9,413 settlement homes, about the same level as 2017 and 2018. The figures are more than threefold the level of settlement planning during the last two years of the Obama administration.

Protests in the West Bank, Gaza

Reports in Israeli media have speculated that Trump’s plan could include the possible annexation of large tracts of territory that the Palestinians are looking for a future independent state. US approval could give Netanyahu the kind of coverage to continue a movement he has resisted for more than a decade of power.

But Netanyahu is leading a government leader before the country’s third election in less than a year, and such a radical step, no less under the cloud of criminal corruption, might lack public legitimacy.

Such a policy change would appeal to Netanyahu’s harsh nationalist supporters, but would almost certainly destroy the viability of an independent Palestinian state and probably furious neighbor Jordan. In 1994, Israel and Jordan signed a peace treaty, the second between Israel and its Arab neighbors after Egypt.

Palestinian protesters burn a poster with Trump and Israeli Netanyahu during a protest against the US Middle East peace plan, in Rafah in southern Gaza. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters)

Trump has reversed decades of American foreign policy by opting more explicitly for Israel. Prior to the settlement settlement, the government recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and penetrated to move the US embassy there. He has also closed Palestinian diplomatic offices in Washington and reduced funding for Palestinian aid programs.

That policy has proved popular among Trump’s evangelical and pro-Israeli supporters and could give him a much needed boost from his base, while the Senate is considering whether to remove himself from office and prepare for a re-election campaign this year .

Jared Kushner, advisor to Trump and son-in-law of the Republican president, has been the architect of the plan for almost three years. He has tried to convince academics, legislators, former negotiators from the Middle East, Arab governments and interest groups not to simply reject his new approach.

But the Palestinians even refuse to talk to Trump and say he is biased against Israel, and are calling on Arab representatives to reject the Tuesday event at the White House. Palestinian leadership has also encouraged protests in the West Bank, raising fears that the announcement in Washington could cause a new round of violence. Prior to the announcement, the Israeli army said it was reinforcing infantry forces along the Jordan Valley.

Thousands of Palestinians protested before the announcement in Gaza city.

The protesters burned photos of Trump and Netanyahu and raised a banner with the text “Palestine is not for sale.”

During the meeting, the Hamas rulers in Gaza expressed rare support for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas from the rival Fatah movement and welcomed his call for a broad gathering of Palestinian factions.

Senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya said Hamas and “all factions” would attend the meeting scheduled for after the Trump announcement.

“When we are united, neither Netanyahu nor Trump dare to take away our rights,” said Hayya.

Hamas, an Islamic militant group that seeks to destroy Israel, seized Gaza in 2007 by loyal forces to Abbas. Various attempts to reconcile the two factions have failed, which many believe has weakened the Palestinian cause.