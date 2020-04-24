Trump wants you to “inject lysol into your lungs”

Home speaker Nancy Pelosi attacked both Presidents Donald Trump and leader of the Senate majority Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Friday, claiming that Trump wants “people to inject lysol into their lungs” and McConnell “says states should go bankrupt.”

After hitting McConnell on party negotiations over the Coronation Relief Bill, Pelosi added: “Speaking of Mitch, what did he get?”

“It simply came to our notice then. The president is asking people to put Lysol in their lungs and Mitch says states should go bankrupt, “he said. “It’s clear … visible, within 24 hours, of how Republicans are rejecting science and rejecting governance.”

Pelosi continued: “If you don’t believe in science and you don’t believe in governance, that’s their approach and we don’t want more government than we need, but we know that governance has a role and we know that science has a role to play.

“Without science in our decision-making, we are not going to be very successful,” he said.

During a press conference on Thursday, President Trump noted the possibility of injecting patients with corona with disinfectant.

“I can see the disinfectant for a minute. Is there a way to do this by injecting in or almost cleaning? “Trump has challenged Lysol’s manufacturers to issue a warning against the injection and swallowing of their products.

