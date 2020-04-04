Trump warned of the ‘very deadly period’ of the deaths of COVID-19, comparing it with deaths in world wars

President Donald Trump has warned that deaths from coronavirus in the United States will increase in the next one to two weeks, and may be in line with the number of deaths seen in world wars.

“It’s going to be a very, very deadly season, unfortunately,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Saturday.

The president said that as a climax of death, “I really believe that we have never seen anything like these numbers, perhaps during the war – a world war. A World War I or II or something . “

Trump has given no estimates of how many will die in the coming weeks. Earlier this week, Trump administration officials said 200,000 Americans could die from the virus, less than if the government had not taken aggressive preventive measures.

Governors and state health officials have raised alarm about the lack of ventilators in some areas, saying deficits are likely to lead to deaths of critically ill victims. Rising rates of infections are troubling hospitals – especially in New York – that have difficulty caring for infected patients and getting needed supplies.

Trump told reporters that his administration was working to lose as little life as possible and distribute ventilators to the states they needed most.

Cities in chaos

More than 300,000 people in the United States contracted the virus and more than 8,000 died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Administration officials are worried about rising deaths in cities, including New York, Detroit and Chicago. They said they were also closely watching the riots in cases in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Connecticut, Rhode Island and the District of Columbia.

“This is the moment to do everything you can” by following social travel guidelines and avoiding crowds, White House virus task-force coordinator Deborah Birx said.

He said the guidelines that encourage social travel are working, and new cases in some areas will begin to decline. The increase in deaths next week will be a result of people infected several weeks ago, he said.

“As much as you go up, you have to go down the other side because the decrease is a reflection of the cases coming in,” Birx said.

Vice President Mike Pence told Americans not to despair over the deaths in the coming weeks.

“It’s going to be a difficult week for the American people,” Pence said.

Public offers of projections last weekend about the number of people who could die from the virus helped persuade Trump to step aside in his desire to eradicate social flight rules on Easter Sunday, April 12. Trump extended them until April 30, despite the damage to these tactics after the US economy.

