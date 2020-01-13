Trump warns Iran against killing protesters and says the door is still open for talks

Loading...

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump warned Iran on Sunday that it would kill demonstrators who rose because of the regime’s crash of a civil aircraft when its Secretary of Defense left the door open to unconditionally speaking to Tehran.

Trump’s salvo came when Iran’s Islamic regime faced a challenge from furious street protests against the United States.

“To the leaders of Iran – DON’T KILL YOUR PROTESTER,” Trump tweeted, warning that the world and “more importantly, watch the United States.”

In an interview with the CBS show “Face the Nation” shortly before the tweet, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Trump was still willing to talk to the Iranian leaders.

“We are ready to sit down and unconditionally discuss a new path, a series of steps that will make Iran a more normal country,” Esper told Face the Nation.

What if something happened to the demonstrators? Esper replied, “The President has created no conditions other than to say that we are ready to meet with the Iranian government.”

Long-standing tensions between the U.S. and Iran have increased since January 3, when missiles fired by a U.S. drone killed a leading Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani, near Baghdad Airport.

Iran responded with a barrage of rockets fired at two US bases in Iraq that did no casualties, which was seen as an attempt to prevent a spiral of escalation.

Hours later, an Iranian revolution guard shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet shortly after taking off from Tehran.

The death of all 176 people on board and the Iranian leader’s late admission that his troops had mistaken the plane for a cruise missile triggered furious protests against the regime.

The British ambassador to Iran was arrested on Saturday after a memorial service for the victims at Amir Kabir University in Tehran.

“I just think you see a very corrupt regime that the Iranian people are finally getting up and trying to hold them accountable,” Esper said.

In another talk show on Sunday, national security advisor Robert O’Brien said that the Iranian regime “depends on maximum pressure”.

“They stagger from their incompetence in this situation. And the people of Iran are just fed up, ”he said in ABC’s“ This Week ”.

Meanwhile, according to Esper, the United States believes that it has nullified the conspiracies expressed by Soleimani’s assassination and do not expect Iran to retaliate further.

“We do not expect any further attacks. But if you look at what is happening today, you only got Iranians yesterday in Tehran and other cities who sang “Death to Ayatollah”.

Esper and O’Brien defended the intelligence agency, which prompted the government to claim that Soleimani was planning impending attacks on US troops and diplomats in the region.

Unlike the case of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, however, Esper did not confirm Trump’s claim in a Fox News television interview that four U.S. embassies in the region were targeted by Soleimani.

When asked whether there was concrete evidence to support the intelligence claim, Esper said, “I haven’t seen any of four messages.”

The government has been insulted by Democrats – and at least two Republican senators – for refusing to share the information with members of Congress.

Senior leaders of Congress – the so-called Gang of Eight – were briefed on January 8 when skepticism spread over the government’s reasons for a murder that increased the risk of war with Iran.

“We had exquisite information and the information showed they were visiting US facilities across the region and wanted to inflict losses on American soldiers, seafarers, airmen, marines, and diplomats,” said O’Brien on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” The threat was imminent. I saw the intelligence. “

Adam Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said there was no discussion in the briefing given to the gang of eight about conspiracies against four embassies.

“According to the rapporteurs, there was a conspiracy, there was an escalation effort, a big plan, but they had no specificity,” he said.

“So if you listen to the president out there on Fox, he’s fiddling with intelligence,” Schiff said to “Face the Nation.”

Parliament spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi said congress management should have been informed in advance of the strike against Soleimani.

“I don’t think the government worked directly with the United States Congress,” she said on Meet the Press.