Trump warns of “many deaths” in the United States next week

President Donald Trump has told Americans to prepare for a sharp increase in coronavirus deaths in the coming days as the country faces what he called the two most difficult weeks of the pandemic.

“There are going to be a lot of deaths,” said Trump during a briefing with reporters. “We are coming at a time that is going to be very horrible,” Trump said at the White House. “We have probably never seen anything like this kind of numbers. Maybe during the war, during one or two world wars or something like that. “

The president was criticized for initially minimizing the risks of the coronavirus and hesitated between warning the Americans of its seriousness and complaining about its economic costs.

He has dismissed criticism that the federal government has not done enough to get the ventilators many critically ill coronavirus patients need to survive in the United States, saying some governors are asking for more machines than they need. ‘will need it.

“Fears of a shortage have led to increased demands,” said Trump about information received by his administration to distribute material from the national strategic stock.

Trump also reiterated his support for a drug that is still being tested to treat coronavirus, saying he could take the drug himself and encourage others with doctor’s approval to do the same.

“Very horrible”

Trump’s optimistic comments on Saturday about the benefits of hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug to treat Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, reflected his tendency to make a problem look positive while data was still available. being collected.

“I can take it,” said Trump. “I’m going to have to ask my doctors about it, but I can take it.” The president has been tested twice for the coronavirus, according to the White House, and both times the results have been negative.

The European Commission said this week that the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine treating Covid-19 has not been proven.

Mr. Trump said the federal government had 29 million doses of the drug and was adding to its national stock. He said he asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to also lift an American order for the drug.

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency authorization for the drug to be dispensed from the national stock so that doctors can prescribe it to Covid-19 hospital patients, even if tests continue to be performed and the data collected.

“We just hear really positive stories and we continue to collect the data,” said Mr. Trump.

The president said fears of a shortage had prompted U.S. states to ask for more fans than they needed. He said that the federal government had 10,000 in its stocks. “Some states have more fans than they need, they don’t even like to admit it,” he said.

The president, a Republican who is running for re-election in November, also congratulated the Republican governors who did not give orders to “stay at home” for their states.

The United States has the highest number of known cases of Covid-19, the flu-like respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, in the world. More than 306,000 people have tested positive in the United States and more than 8,300 have died, according to a Reuters count.

White House medical experts predicted that between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans could be killed during the pandemic, even if orders to stay at home were followed.

‘Like a fire’

In the darkest day to date for New York State, the US state hardest hit by the pandemic, coronavirus-related diseases have killed 630 people in the past 24 hours, Governor said on Saturday Andrew Cuomo.

The disease has now killed 3,565 people in New York, and the situation is particularly worrisome on Long Island, east of New York, where the number of cases “is like a spreading fire,” Cuomo said. at a press conference.

Health experts calculate that New York, home to both Manhattan and a hilly agricultural country stretching to the Canadian border, could be about a week from the worst of the health crisis that killed an estimated 60,000 people in the world.

“We are not at the top yet, we are getting closer… Our reading of the projections is that we are somewhere in the seven-day range,” said Cuomo.

“It has only been 30 days since our first case,” he said. “It looks like a lifetime.”

New York City alone accounts for more than a quarter of all coronavirus deaths in the United States recorded by Johns Hopkins University. The city’s hospitals and morgues struggle to care for the desperately sick and to bury the dead.

Because of the risk of infection, many people with seriously ill parents in New York cannot see their loved ones in their final hours.

The emergency stock of medical equipment maintained by the United States government is almost running out of protective clothing for doctors and nurses.

Cuomo said the Chinese government has facilitated a donation of 1,000 fans that will arrive at JFK airport on Saturday.

“This is a big problem and it will make a significant difference for us,” said Cuomo.

The fan shipment was the result of a March 27 conversation between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, a source familiar with the talks said.

Almost all Americans are under the orders of national and local authorities to stay at home, with the exception of essential outings such as grocery shopping or consulting a doctor. – Reuters