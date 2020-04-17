Trump was “condemned” in the US Open Plan

The White House on Thursday issued instructions for the opening of the United States. But former Vice President Joe Biden believes that the President Donald Trump it actually “hit” to offer a plan.

Appearing at the CNN City Hall on Thursday night, Biden said the president had essentially resigned from the decision to reopen – after earlier in the week he claimed he had “absolute” power to issue the decree.

“I wouldn’t call it a plan,” Biden said of the White House directive. “It simply came to our notice then. He has decided that he has no right to call the country. And he talks about phases that – in a general sense – seem to me from everything I’ve learned, and from what I’ve heard, and my morning briefs from the documents I spoke to – are not absurd. But it doesn’t give you tough instructions. “

Amid growing debate over when and how to reopen the country, Biden says he favors a more measured approach.

“The way I think about it is that I’m wrong in terms of attention,” he said. “Look, I think it’s a wrong choice to say that you have to choose between our economy and our health. If you don’t fix it, your economy will never be right. You will never return to this place. You will never find yourself in a place where you will reach a new normal distance. “

Watch above via CNN.

