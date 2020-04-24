Trump was injected with disinfectants in patients with Covid-19

After the President Donald Trump Warning of a possible investigation into the “injection” of people with coranoid disinfectants on Thursday, Twitter users went to the president for completely unfounded and potentially harmful information spread to the American people.

“I think you said you would try that too. It sounds interesting,” Trump said.

“And then I see the disinfectant where it absorbs it in a minute. One minute “, he continued. “And there’s a way to do that by injecting in or almost cleaning up. Because you see that it enters the lungs and makes a huge number in the lungs. “

“It simply came to our notice then. So you have to use doctors, but I find it interesting, “Trump said.

Injecting bleach or any other surface cleaner into the body is not safe and is not medically effective.

As a result, online critics have blamed the president for his victory on the podium:

The President seems passionate about injecting things into the body. What’s up with that?

– Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 23, 2020

He spoke today to discuss injecting people with disinfectants and using the sun to treat people with the disease.

Ever wonder what a three-year-old boy with a bad behavior will look like in the country? Watch today’s update. https://t.co/mIksuDGfjE

– Joe Walsh (alWalshFreedom) April 23, 2020

Starting with failed hydroxychloroquine therapy, Trump is now promoting injecting coronavirus patients with disinfectant to kill the virus.

I do not see this fire at all pic.twitter.com/Uq08VsFd5Q

– Brian Tyler Cohen (ribriantylercohen) April 23, 2020

supporting the president and occupying the fake media by injecting lysol directly into my lungs

– Rob (@robrousseau) April 24, 2020

How to medicine pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p

– Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020

I know what Trump said about disinfectant injection. But I think it’s much more frustrating that every day we hear about thousands of our fellow citizens who die from this virus and never, ever say a word of sympathy or sympathy for this tragic loss of life.

– Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) 23 April 2020

We are all saved! @RealDonaldTrump recommends injecting disinfectant to treat coronavirus and protect against sunlight | The Independent https://t.co/X6Nsp8STe4

– Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) April 23, 2020

I’m sorry, he just suggested injecting disinfectant into our lungs? I guess Clorox is the new Kool aid for 24% who still believe that tiny hands are their savior. https://t.co/j9cPetU84w

– Nancy Lee Grahn (ancyNancyLeeGrahn) April 23, 2020

Hello Melania! While staying at home to keep yourself and others healthy, it can keep your husband busy with puzzles and other activities so he doesn’t keep telling people to take deadly untested drugs or try to inject with disinfectant; # BeBetter # IncompetenceKills https://t.co/CNOEjdJ1Qw

– Mark Hamill (.HamillHimself) April 23, 2020

Is it anyone’s job to stop @realDonaldTrump from injecting disinfectant or inhaling bleach? If so, take two days. https://t.co/2Q9wLJzq1s

– Dave Foley (aveDaveSFoley) April 23, 2020

I’m just turning around here, but what if Trump is pushing for fake treatments (injectable disinfectants), a deadly open society, trying to limit testing, so by November we’re in an even bigger crisis, he may declare martial law, cancel the election? , and check our power supply to keep us going?

– Cheri Jacobus (.CheriJacobus) April 23, 2020

Did the President of the United States propose to inject people with cleansing solvents? https://t.co/WkpckeIj8g

– John Craven (@ johncraven1) April 23, 2020

Is it really a disinfectant injection?

This cannot be true.pic.twitter.com/FFSavaxSvZ

– Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (ynAynRandPaulRyan) April 23, 2020

Trump urges scientists to look at INTEGRATED PEOPLE WITH ABSOLUTE to kill corona https://t.co/wfUt8xl302

– Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) 23 April 2020

Are you really here blaming people for Trump’s “diarrhea syndrome” 20 minutes later he just suggested injecting bleach into people to fight the disease? Word? https://t.co/c2VYYN5ilc

– b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) 23 April 2020

Will Fox News soon promote disinfectant injection to protect against #Coronavirus?

Maybe Sean Hannity will show it on the air.

– Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) April 23, 2020

We have switched from hydroxychloroquine to disinfectant injection in our body. Let’s let Donald Trump do it first!

– John Dean (.JohnWDean) April 23, 2020

First, he was taking unproven drugs for malaria for coronavirus. Now he is eating the moon. What’s next Guesses? Stick a screwdriver in the socket while standing in a bucket of water? Cherry bubble? Newt’s eye?

Enough with this king of stupid people. https://t.co/Ddlfv36OOu

– Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 23, 2020

