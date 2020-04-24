Trump will arrive with election plan to “rebound”

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the alleged Democratic presidential candidate, speculated during a virtual fundraising meeting Thursday that President Donald Trump will try to delay elections in November.

“Mark my words, I think he’ll try to turn the election around somehow, he’ll come up with a little reason why it can’t be held,” Biden told event attendees who billed “A fabulous afternoon with Vice President Joe Biden, “according to a pool report.

“Imagine that they will threaten not to finance the Post Office. Now, what about the name of God? “He added.” Apart from trying to stop saying he will do everything possible to make it very difficult for people to vote. That’s the only way he thinks he can win. ”

Biden made the statements during which he was joined by the failed White House candidate and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and several Hollywood figures such as Melissa Etheridge, Billie Jean King and Kristin Chenoweth .

In another part of his statements, Biden also stated that President Trump “is already trying to undermine the election with false allegations of voter fraud and threatening to block essential COVID aid if any additional funds go to the postal service of the US. USA “.

“He’s not American,” he declared.

Tim Murtaugh, communications director for President Trump’s re-election campaign, noted Biden’s statements in a statement as “inconsistent conspiracy theory ramblings.”

“Perhaps he also missed the news that the infamous Steele Dossier, central to the Russian Collusion Hoax, was compiled with Russian misinformation. This is the real Russian collusion, “Murtaugh added.

The former vice president also said the Russian will try to interfere in the White House’s career by stating: “I guarantee you, I promise you that the Russians interfered in our elections and I guarantee you that they will do it again with two other great actors.”

President Donald Trumps told Biden a “sleeping man in the basement of a house,” who doesn’t want to argue with him face to face.

“I can’t tell you what will happen,” the president said during daily press sessions. “We have a boy asleep in the basement of a house where the press is giving a free pass to anyone who doesn’t want to have debates because of COVID.”

“They keep him protected because of the coronavirus and he doesn’t move too much,” he added. “Whether or not she’s the candidate, I have no idea.”