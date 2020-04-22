Trump will block US green cards for 60 days

Donald Trump has announced that the US government will be blocking new green cards for two months, a serious immigration move he said is needed to “take care” of American workers amid the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Trump told a news conference that he felt “wrong for Americans who have been disabled by the virus” by foreign workers. “We have to take care of the American worker first,” he said.

“Right now, we have to have jobs for Americans,” he told reporters. We have shut down the world’s largest economy in history.

They have to work. They need to support their families … people need money … we can’t break up our country, “he said Americans claim” they want to get back to work “- even if polls in Each week shows that a certain majority of Americans are more concerned about the virus than about returning to work. Tens of millions of Americans have applied for unemployment benefits since the country was shut down last month. .

But when a member of his carotenoid virus group, Deborah Birks, was asked how hair salons, nail salons and tattoo shops could reopen safely, the service distanced itself. They don’t lend socially, he seemed to be fresh.

“If there’s a way for people to distance themselves from society and do it, they can do it, I don’t know how, but people are very creative,” he said.

Meanwhile, the president ordered future immigration, saying his action would apply to those looking for green cards. Those who try to temporarily enter the United States are not included. Mr Trump has said he intends to make the move official on Wednesday, a move that will halt most of the flow of immigrants to the United States. Mr Trump said he would consider the possible need to extend the ice in two months, adding that he would make his decision based on “economic conditions at the time”, without mentioning the state of the virus.

Mr Trump tweeted late Monday that he intended to shut down the entire US immigration system but expressed opposition to keeping temporary visitors. He made some remarks for “humanitarian” reasons, but provided other details on Tuesday.

“Given the invisible enemy’s attack, as well as the need to protect the jobs of great American citizens, I will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States,” the president wrote on Monday. The sound of the sunset

According to the 2018 Supreme Court ruling, he has the ability to perform public health emergencies. He had previously announced a national emergency, but decided to go after the White House assistants with a lesser plan, and several agencies investigated the matter on most Tuesdays.

Executive guidelines are expected to include non-visa visas such as healthcare staff and others at the forefront of the Covid-19 fight line, or may be essential to the American economy and health.

Treasury Secretary Steven Manuchehr and Mr Trump have said the president has asked big companies and businesses that use the Paycheck support program budget to use the money to help them get their money back.

Mr Trump told reporters that he would personally ask questions and criticized Harvard University, saying “they shouldn’t have done it” because I think “they have one of the biggest endowments in the country, in the world.”

Mr Manuchein said the Shake Shack fast food chain had previously agreed to return the money it had taken from its small business account.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Senate approved a move to replenish the PPP account, and Mr Manuchein predicted that this would be the last tranche needed for small businesses – but if the economy returns, it will soon be the only situation. .

To that end, Mr. Trump announced that 20 states make up 40 percent of the U.S. population and have taken steps to open up economies. But that includes some southern states, where the number of approved cases continues to rise.

The president, eager to re-run his election using the improved economy of promising signs, tried to sound the rising message Saturday-Tuesday evening – even as governors across the country, of the federal response to the outbreak. Criticize the country.

“I see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Mr. Trump said. “The light is getting brighter and brighter day by day.”

However, the leaders of the Democratic states, and some Republican governors, are still warning that they do not have the laboratory equipment to test their state safely. Public health officials say the United States should test 500,000 people a day for re-evaluations, but only about 150,000 a day.

However, the president advised Americans to stay a few feet apart “until this thing is gone,” without anticipating documents or any timeline: “And it will be gone.”

