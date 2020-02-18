[trump-will-commute-blagojevich’s-jail-sentence]

President Trump will commute former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s 14-12 months jail sentence.

While speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday, Trump verified Blagojevich’s commutation and called his prison sentence “tremendously powerful” and “ridiculous.” Trump also claimed that he does not know Blagojevich effectively even with his overall look on the Movie star Apprentice 12 months ago.

“He has served eight yrs in jail. He has a lengthy time to go. Lots of persons disagree with the sentence. He’s a Democrat, he’s not a Republican,” Trump claimed. “It was a prosecution by the very same folks, the identical group.”

Trump added that Blagojevich getting “very significantly from his children” factored in his selection to commute the previous Illinois governor’s sentence.

“They’re developing older, they’re going to higher faculty now, and they seldom get to see their father outdoors of an orange uniform,” Trump stated. “I saw that and I did commute his sentence. So he’ll be in a position to go again residence with his household after serving 8 yrs in jail.”

ABC Information very first described the information Tuesday.

Blagojevich, who was billed with searching for to trade an appointment to previous President Barack Obama’s vacated Senate seat for campaign resources, has served more than seven many years at the Federal Correctional Institution outside the house of Littleton, Colorado. His expected release day is 2024.

Final August, Trump teased in a tweet that White Property personnel was reviewing the chance of commuting Blagojevich’s sentence. However, the opportunity commutation was set on maintain immediately after a Trump formal expressed issue, which stoked new uncertainty in excess of Blagojevich’s release.

TPM noted in a report previous calendar year that Trump could have been toying with Blagojevich’s doable pardon or commutation in the exact same way he did during his four-episode run on Celeb Apprentice in 2010. Blagojevich appeared on the reality Tv set display as he awaited trial on federal legal rates. Trump fired him on the show.